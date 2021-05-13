TI-Z to analyse media coverage leading to August polls

TRANSPARENCY International Zambia called out the public media’s bad tendency of not covering all political players, in some form of equal measure.

TI-Z executive director Maurice Nyambe spoke at the organisation’s 2021 elections project update in Lusaka on Tuesday.

The project is a weekly update of the TI-Z that highlight both positive and negative observations in its 2021 elections project.

It was launched April 16 this year and the overall goal is to promote transparency, accountability and integrity in the electoral process in Zambia.

Nyambe believes that in addition to raising civic awareness around different aspects of the electoral process, their weekly updates would also enable key stakeholders in the process to take stock of how they were faring, and to take corrective action, where necessary, to enhance the prospects of holding free and fair general elections on 12th August 2021.

He said there was no doubt that fair access to the media was an important prerequisite for the holding of free and fair elections.

Nyambe explained that such was so because the media had the potential to control the narrative, in terms of what issues become topical in the context of an election season like the current one.

“TI-Z has, however, observed with concern the tendency by public media houses to not cover all political players in some form of equal measure,” Nyambe said. “It is apparent that political players that are aligned to the ruling PF have continued to enjoy near unlimited coverage in the public media, while the same can hardly be said for those with an inclination to opposition political parties.”

He said the few times where opposition parties have been covered in the public media have been cases of negative coverage.

He said in the quest by the TI-Z to understand the phenomenon better, “we will be conducting a detailed analysis of the media coverage in the period leading up to polling day on 12th August.”

“We will be sharing this analysis as we draw closer to election day. We, however, wish to already urge public media houses to introspect and take a principled stand to cover all political players in an equal and objective manner,” Nyambe said. “We further urge the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) to give a public assurance that employees of public media houses will be protected from any potential retribution that may arise from their being objective in covering different political players, particularly those from opposition political parties.”

He said both private and public media had a critical role to play in the promotion of transparency, accountability and integrity in the electoral process.

He is hopeful that the media would play that role, with the highest degree of professionalism and objectivity.

Nyambe also spoke about the continued selective application of the public order Act.

He explained that his organisation was concerned that opposition political parties had continued to complain of selective application of the POA by the Zambia Police Service.

He noted that the examples of such unfortunate state of affairs continued to abound, almost on an everyday basis.

Nyambe said recently, the Zambia Police allowed the PF to host a large meeting welcoming Chishimba Kambwili back into the party with limited police presence, which could have been a factor in the violence that was witnessed at the event.

He said, at the same time the police sent a huge battalion of armed officers to stop the UPND from holding an event where they were opening a newly completed party facility in Villa Elizabetha.

“For us, this was a clear case of misapplication of state resources. This unfortunate scenario was worsened by the fact that the police vehicle that took officers to the PF Secretariat to intervene in the unfolding violence ended up being damaged by the unruly cadres,” said Nyambe. “TI-Z would like to urge the Zambia Police Service not to act in ways that will contribute to the building of political tension in this election season through the selective application of the public order Act or indeed any other law that they are mandated to enforce.”