M’membe wishes ‘Eid Mubarak’ to Muslims

ON this Eid-ul-Fitr, may Allah bless you with good health, happiness and prosperity, says Socialist Party president Fred M’membe.

Dr M’membe said Eid ul Fitr marks the end of Ramadan.

“Eid-al-Fitr 2021 greetings from the Socialist Party. Eid-al-Fitr festivities are beginning today, on May 13. Eid ul Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. On this day, the month-long fasting period of Ramadan comes to end. It is a major Muslim festival celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar – Hijri,” Dr M’membe said. “It is also known as Meethi Eid as delicious seviyan is cooked in Muslim households to celebrate this festival. The Muslim community celebrates this festival with great enthusiasm across the world. People pray to Allah for well-being and peace.”

He said this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic, many may not be able to celebrate with friends and relatives.

“Don’t worry. Like the sun that sets at the end of the day, so too will Ramadan come and go, leaving only its mark on our heart’s sky. May Allah open the doors of happiness and prosperity for you. Ramadan is, in its essence, a month of humanist spirituality. On this Eid-ul-Fitr, may Allah bless you with good health, happiness and prosperity. May the divine blessings of Allah fill your homes and hearts. Wishing you all Eid Mubarak!” said Dr M’membe.