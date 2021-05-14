Poverty, politics and environment – the Zambian situation

Tuesday April 20, 2010, Zambia joined the rest of the world in commemorating Earth Day whose theme was “RESTORE OUR EARTH”. But what is the significance of this important day in the Zambian context?

Environment

The word environment refers to surroundings and the things found in them, both physical and cultural, which differ from place to place. In other words, the environment is made up of interacting things and processes. For example, soil, air, water, plants, animals, and humans all affect each other in one way or another. Consequently, it is important to look at the environment as a system of working parts. It can be likened to the human body whose various organs perform specific functions or roles. None of the parts work independent of each other. If we damage any of the components then we damage our own lives and that of other life forms.

Causes of environmental degradation

Environmental degradation refers to any action or process that makes life less fit for human, plant or animal life. It is also associated with the lowering or reduction of the environmental quality.

Environmental problems are often interrelated. At times, a solution to one problem creates another problem. For example, farmers may use pesticides to control pests, but pesticides if not properly or correctly used may pollute the soil and nearby water bodies.

Major environmental issues in Zambia

1. Deforestation

2. Depletion of wildlife and fish

3. Liquid, solid waste and chemical pollution

4. Soil erosion and land degradation

5. Inadequate sanitation

Poverty

Poverty is the state of not having enough material possessions or income for a person’s basic needs. Poverty may include social, economic and political elements. Absolute poverty is the complete lack of the means necessary to meet basic personal needs, such as food, clothing and shelter.

Zambia ranks among the countries with the highest levels of poverty and inequality globally. As at 2015, more than 58 per cent of Zambia’s 16.6 million people earned less than the international poverty datum line of $1.90 per day (compared to 41 per cent across sub-Saharan Africa) and three quarters of the poor live in rural areas. Poverty in Zambia is the result of decades of economic decline and neglected infrastructure. It is rooted in historical, geographical and social factors. Another major cause of poverty in Zambia is the government corruption and lack of monitoring of the public resources.

It is said in environmental circles that “poverty is both a cause and a consequence of environmental degradation”. Put differently, it is because of the poverty status of people that the environment and natural resources are destroyed and in so doing, the people’s poverty status increases, they become even poorer. Because of poverty and unemployment, many youth, including women, are resorting to stone crushing activity resulting in the creation of large open pits and craters. This environmental degradation is never repaired and become dump sites for liquid and solid waste. They are also breading grounds for mosquito. One just has to visit areas such as Kanyama, Mandevu, Garden, Misisi and George, amongst many others, to see the unhealthy conditions under which the residents live. When I was transferred to the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources in 1995, I became privy to a study which revealed that Kanyama compound had about 60,000 pit latrines – yes, you heard me correctly, sixty thousand pit latrines, and an equal number of shallow wells only a few metres apart. How can cholera, diarrhea and other epidemics be avoided under such environmental conditions?

Deforestation

As at the year 2000, 60 per cent of land in Zambia was under forest cover. Forests provide a range of products widely used by rural and urban households and industries. These products contribute greatly to income generation, employment as well as subsistence in various parts of the country. For example, charcoal and timber production play an important role in rural income and employment. In urban areas, charcoal accounts for about 90 per cent of all energy requirements in many households. However, unsustainable utilisation of forest if left unchecked and unregulated will eventually result in forest depletion and degradation to the detriment of present and future generations. Sadly, Zambia is losing 200,000 to 300,000 hectares of forest cover annually due to felling of trees for charcoal production. Due to the high level of unemployment, this activity is one of the most lucrative sources of income and livelihood amongst the youth. One only needs to witness the long convoys of trucks heavily laden with charcoal from outlying areas such as Mumbwa. The Mumbwa West Game Management Area and many other game or wildlife areas have not been spared from the scourge. These are natural wildlife habitats which are being destroyed thereby negatively affecting our tourism sector which is wildlife-based.

Depletion of wildlife and fish resources

Our wildlife and fish resources have not been spared from the poverty status of the majority of Zambians. Poaching is rampant in our game parks and game management areas (GMAs). Some wildlife species are threatened with extinction. This is because human settlements and other land uses have been permitted and tolerated thus exposing them to degradation in the absence of a comprehensive management plan. Certain fish species are now not easy to find, especially in most water bodies. The Zambezi River on the Barotse floodplain is a case in point. The popular annual sport fishing competition which used to attract both local and foreign enthusiasts has not taken place for over ten years now due to depletion of fish. Sadly, fishermen are using treated anti-mosquito nets to catch even fingerlings. Use of these nets is poisoning the water and poisoning the fish.

The Rio Earth Summit of 1992 and Agenda 21

The Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) government under the leadership of late 2nd Republican President Dr Frederick Chiluba (MHSRP) demonstrated serious political will on environment by participating actively in the 1992 Rio, Brazil Earth Summit. Zambia remains a signatory to Agenda 21 and resolutions of the Rio earth summit. The summit produced the “Rio Declaration on Environment and Development”, the statement of forest principles and establishment of the convention of biological diversity and also but not least the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Following the successful Rio summit, the MMD government of Dr Chiluba instituted policy and legislative measures to transform the Environment Council of Zambia (ECZ) into the Zambia Environment Management Agency (ZEMA) to conform with changed times and circumstances to effectively deal with the unfolding challenges in the environmental sector.

Being a serious environmentalist, Dr Chiluba created a stand-alone Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources of which I was the second minister after Kelly Walubita. In my letter of appointment, President Chiluba told me that the ministry was a strategic one and that he wanted environmental matters to assume centre stage in Zambia’s socio-economic development. He told me that environment was cross-cutting in nature and across all other sectors such as agriculture, mining, education and health, local government, and indeed tourism. He expected me to uplift the profile of the ministry. Sadly, Third Republican President Dr Levy Mwanawasa SC in his own wisdom abolished the ministry and relegated it to being an appendage of a line ministry. I expressed my concerns in a four-page letter to the President over his decision. He did not favour me with any response.

Environment and politics

It is quite apparent that there is currently very little or no political will to address the environmental challenges of our times. This can be partially attributed to lack of investment priorities. Purchase and acquisition of high tech police anti-riot vehicles instead of liquid and solid waste disposal equipment is a case in point. Deforestation caused by uncontrolled charcoal production remains a major challenge. Degazetting of national forest reserves for political expediency is rampant. One can cite the controversial Lusaka East Local Forest Reserve No.27 where plots have been allocated to high-ranking party and government officials and politically exposed persons. And the recently degazetted Maposa Forest Reserve on the Copperbelt is yet another case in point. Numerous other forest reserves around the country have been degazetted for political expediency in recent years without due regard to negative effects on the water resources, biodiversity and indeed climate change. Some years ago, the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) rendered professional advice to Government not to allow the development of a huge open pit mining project in Lower Zambezi National Park. Government, in total disregard of the professional advice of ZEMA and objection from environmentalists, allowed the project to go ahead. Lower Zambezi National Park is one of the world’s most pristine ecological areas. It is the envy of many of our neighbouring countries in terms of biodiversity and tourism. If all this is anything to go by, I can confidently state that there is no political will on environment on the part of government. What we have witnessed in recent times is mere rhetoric that government “…remains committed to environmental protection.…” I recall that in his 2020 State of the Nation address, President Edgar Lungu directed line ministries to ensure that no developments took place in water sources. That was a welcome statement but alas, the directive has not been followed. And ironically, it was none other than President Lungu himself who degazetted a major portion of the Lusaka East Local Forest Reserve to pave way for a massive residential housing development by senior government officials and politically exposed persons. The politics surrounding FR No.27 will result in poverty for the local Chongwe and Chalimbana communities who depend on this water aquifer and water catchment and recharge zone for crop farming and livestock rearing. And recently President Lungu degazetted the Maposa Forest Reserve on the Copperbelt for what can only be regarded as political expediency (considering that this is election year) to pave way for allocation of plots to ex-miners.

Affirmative action

The need for affirmative action to address the issue of poverty and unemployment to save our country from further environmental degradation and thereby protect and secure the lives of both recent and future generations cannot be over-emphasized.

The bottom line is that failure to address environment challenges and ensure that environment takes centre stage in the nation, sustainable development will remain a pipedream and will not be achieved.

William Harrington is an environmental activist who served as Cabinet minister in various portfolios from 1994 to 2001 including Environment and Natural Resources in the Government of 2nd Republican President Dr Frederick Titus Jacob Chiluba.