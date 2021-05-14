Supreme Court restrains NAPSA works on Baobab Land

THE Supreme Court has granted an interim injunction stopping National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) from carrying out any construction works at the disputed Baobab Land in Lusaka until finalisation of an appeal by land’s original owner Jonathan Van Blerk.

Supreme Court judge Albert Wood granted Van Blerk the injunction on May 10, 2021, after observing that following the reading of submissions of the parties, he had found that this was a complicated and serious land dispute whose status quo needed to be preserved.

“This is because there is a serious question to be tried on the merits of the substantive claim; the Appellant has a clear right to relief and has a good arguable claim with real prospects of success; and the Appellant will suffer irreparable harm or injury that cannot be atoned for by an award of damages if an injunction is not granted,” he said.

Judge Wood said for the foregoing reasons, he granted the application sought by Van Blerk with costs to him to be agreed or taxed in default of agreement.

The interim injunction granted by judge Wood restrains NAPSA, whether by itself or its respective agents acting under its authority from carrying out any perimeter wall construction works or any activity involving the perimeter wall, or any building or fixtures on the disputed land forming part of Farm 4300, known as Subdivisions 1 -13 or Subdivision B of Farm 4300, Lusaka (which is part of what is called Baobab Land), until final determination of the Van Blerk’s appeal before the Supreme Court or until further order of the Court.

Judge Wood also stated that since the application for injunction did not involve the decision of an appeal, he could hear and determine it as a single judge, in line with Rule 18 of the Supreme Court Rules Cap 25 of the Laws of Zambia.

When the matter earlier came up for inter parte hearing, the parties agreed to rely on their respective affidavits and submissions.

In the affidavit in support of the application, the Appellant stated that he had filed an appeal against a decision of the Court of Appeal on May 21, 2020, and NAPSA was joined to the appeal on June 18, 2020.

“Among the reasons for the joinder was that the 6th Respondent (NAPSA) bought subdivisions 1 – 13 from the 5th Respondent (a company called Bantu Capital Corporation), which forms part of Farm 4300, Lusaka, being the disputed piece of land. The affidavit in support goes on to state that NAPSA bought subdivisions 1 -13 when the matter was pending before the court and that NAPSA was now carrying out construction works on the disputed portion of Farm 4300, Lusaka, when the matter of the land in question is yet to be determined.”

This, according to the Appellant, was prejudicial to his rights to the portion of Farm 4300, Lusaka, and that the action taken by NAPSA would alter the physical status of the land in question and would prejudice the issues he had raised in court.

“As such there was need for an interim injunction to maintain the status quo of the land in question and to preserve his rights and claim before court.”

But NAPSA opposed the application through an affidavit sworn by Mwewa Kyamulanda on January 11, 2021, in which it did not dispute acquiring the properties or carrying out construction works on it.

NAPSA contended that it acquired the properties when the matter regarding compulsory acquisition by the State had been determined by both the High Court and the Supreme Court, and also at the time action commenced by the Appellant to set aside the judgments had been determined by both the High Court and the Court of Appeal for Zambia.

Further, it contended that there was no stay of execution of the judgment of the Court of Appeal.

NAPSA also submitted that there was no pending dispute on the said properties but what was in issue was a pronouncement on the import of section 14(1) of the Lands Acquisition Act, which the Court of Appeal held that the Supreme Court needed to pronounce itself on.

But counsel for the Appellant, Shadreck Mbewe of Keith Mweemba Associates, submitted that NAPSA was aware that the state of the portion of Farm 4300, Lusaka, allegedly compulsorily acquired by the State, was the bedrock of the question to be determined in the pending appeal before the Supreme Court.

“Unless NAPSA is restrained from continuing with construction, until final determination of the matter or until further order of the Court, the rights of the Appellant are threatened and the ends of justice may be prejudiced,” he submitted.

Mbewe further submitted that there was a serious question to be tried on the substantive claim, and the issue was whether the land was acquired for a public purpose or for the benefit of private entities.

“It was also not in dispute that the Appellant alleged fraudulent misrepresentation in the compulsory acquisition of the land.”

Counsel for NAPSA argued that the Appellant could not validly apply for an injunction at this stage of the proceedings because he did not attempt to renew the application for an injunction in the Court of Appeal after the ex parte order was discharged by the High Court and had in effect not obtained a stay of the ruling that denied him the order of injunction.

Judge Wood said: “I do not agree with this submission because the injunction is essentially directed at the 6th Respondent (NAPSA) who was not in the picture at the material time the earlier ex parte order was obtained. With regard to the submission that the 5th Respondent (Bantu Capital Corporation) had been carrying out works on the property for years, which the Appellant was aware of, and ought therefore to have renewed the discharged injunction in the Court of Appeal against the 5th Respondent, I am of the view that a party is at liberty for good reason, to make an application for an interim injunction against a particular party. In this case, it would serve no purpose to obtain an injunction against the 5th Respondent when the 5th Respondent had sold its property to the 6th Respondent.”