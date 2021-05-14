UK commits K16m to Zambia’s electoral process

THE British government has committed K16 million to support Zambia’s August 12 election process.

British High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley says the money is meant to help achieve free, fair and peaceful elections.

Addressing journalists at his residence in Lusaka yesterday, High Commissioner Woolley said his country’s elections engagement programme would focus on contributing to Zambia’s peaceful and safe elections based on upholding the rule of law.

He said all political party players should be given equal opportunities to sell their ideas to the electorate.

“I am pleased to announce that the UK is contributing 500,000 Euros, approximately 16 million Kwacha to the Democracy Strengthening in Zambia (DSZ) programme, as managed by the United Nations Development Programme. Our funding will allow the UK to continue to support the Zambian election process through a variety of ways,” High Commissioner Woolley said. “Our elections engagement programme is focused on contributing to peaceful and safe elections, where votes are cast freely, counted credibly, and polls are open and accessible to all voters. This is based on the rule of law being upheld, including the right of Zambians to express their will through freely cast ballots; Equal rights and protections afforded to all parties and candidates; The right principles of democracy, good governance, and the respect for human rights, as enshrined in the Zambian Constitution.”

He said the UK was a steadfast advocate for Zambian democracy.

High Commissioner Woolley affirmed that, “we would continue to support the government, the institutions and the people of Zambia in efforts to hold elections that credibly reflect the will of the Zambian nation”.

He urged all political parties to denounce violence in strong terms, saying Zambians had a responsibility to uphold peace before and after elections.

“Working with Zambian institutions, organisations and citizens, alongside international and multilateral partners is central to our approach. The work we will support through our elections programme will help enable state institutions, civic authorities, civil society organisations and political parties to play their full part in their elections,” High Commissioner Woolley said.

“There is no place for violence. Disagreeing with someone’s political affiliation is not a reason to hound them from their office, to commit physical harms, to forcefully disrupt radio broadcasts or to damage their livelihood and poverty.”

He quoted the Lusaka Declaration of 1979 which reminded electoral stakeholders of children’s rights.

High Commissioner Woolley said the UK was committed to working with everyone to build trust in Zambia’s electoral process.

“The UK does not favour one candidate or one party over the other. That choice is the people of Zambia’s alone and is a matter on which we would never seek to interfere. Between now and elections day, the UK is committed to working with all stakeholders across the political spectrum to help build trust in democracy and electoral process,” he said. “To quote again from the 1979 Lusaka Declaration, ‘Children have the right to be brought up and educated in a spirit of tolerance and understanding so as to be able to contribute fully to the building of the future societies based on justice and friendship.’ All of us we have the responsibility of discourage and call out violence in the strongest possible terms.”

High Commissioner Woolley said the UK wanted Zambia to be prosperous and stable as a fellow force for good in the world.