WE ARE STILL PUSHING – NG’ONGA

ON-SONG striker Alex Ng’onga says the support he is receiving from his new club Nkana supporters is pushing him to perform for the team.

Ng’onga has had a dream start to his Nkana career after crossing from town rivals Power Dynamos where he spent 10 years.

The bullish striker left Arthur Davies stadium in frustration after coach Perry Mutapa overlooked him.

This led to Ng’onga terminating his contract and, as if to hurt them, joined their sworn rivals Nkana.

And to add salt to the wound, he scored a wonderful volley in Nkana’s 2-0 beating of Power, just 18 days after he signed for the red side.

Ng’onga has scored in all the three games he has played for Nkana so far in the team’s quest to survive relegation.

On Wednesday, with all odds against them at Levy Mwanawasa stadium, Ng’onga punished league leaders Zesco with a sublime header in the 20th minute which proved to be the winner for the Wusakili outfit.

He was also voted man-of-the match for his exploits after 90 minutes.

“I am very happy to win again today. It was a team effort but I am encouraged by the support I have received from the supporters and everyone at the club; that’s why I am able to perform. We are still pushing,” said Ng’onga.

The win moves Nkana’s points tally to 29 but still remain in 17th position with six games remaining to fight for survival.

Beston Chambeshi praised the character of his players against Zesco.

“I am happy the way the boys came out, the team is showing character.”

Meanwhile, Mumamba Numba blamed poor finishing by strikers for the loss and said Nkana’s game plan worked for them.