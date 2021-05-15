BSLT hails Mtonga’s adoption as Chasefu candidate

BORN Short Living Tall Zambia says it is elated by the news of the adoption of Thomas Mtonga, a visually impaired person as the Patriotic Front candidate for Chasefu Constituency in the Eastern Province for the forthcoming August 12 general elections.

Executive director Ntalasha Chisha said the adoption of Mtonga, a lecturer at the University of Zambia gives hope that the cries of differently-abled persons were being heard.

“His adoption is a victory for differently-abled not only in Chasefu but elsewhere as well and we are calling on the people of Chasefu to rally behind him not because of his physical appearance but because he is a human being like any other who can represent the people and deliver,” he said.

Chisha also congratulated the ruling party for showing a great example to all political parties by choosing Mtonga who they feel will be a great voice for the masses of differently-abled persons once elected in Parliament.

He said BSLT would pay nomination fees to adopted persons living with disabilities as a way of showing them support.

“… because we want issues affecting differently-abled persons being represented by the affected persons themselves. Mr Mtonga’s adoption is indeed a game changer and we wish him all the very best in his campaigns,” said Chisha.