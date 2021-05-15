Consequences of having bad leaders

Good leadership is a critical component in any given human society. It can be in a home, a country, or indeed at global level. And it is good leadership that determines the future of a nation through systemic planning and actions. Results of both good and bad leadership are visible and affect the masses – positively or negatively.
And ABSA Zambia managing director Mizinga Melu says she cries when she sees bad leaders.
“There is hunger for true leadership, but are we really ready? What makes you cry, what makes you sing, what makes you dream? My answer is that I cry when I see bad leaders. The president of Malawi (ICAM Phyles Kachingwe) said we need good leaders, but I cry when I see bad leaders,” says Mizinga. “We can still learn and sing leadership. I study leadership a lot but I dream about good leadership. I know Zambia can change. I know Malawi can change. Africa can change.”
We share Mizinga’s concerns, and how we wish that things could change for the better in our country. Ever since Edgar Lungu assumed the presidency of our country in January 2015, we have seen a myriad of vices resulting from his bad leadership. These include a total disregard for the rule of law, a collapsed economy, huge national debt, despicable levels of violence from PF cadres, institutionalised corruption, weakened State institutions, etc. All these affirm the bad leadership that Edgar has exhibited since his ascendancy to power.
We should also not forget what Edgar said just after he was unveiled as the PF presidential candidate for the January 20, 2015 presidential by-election following the death of president Michael Sata. Edgar told us that he had no vision. Unfortunately, we voted for him, probably in the hope that he would manufacture a vision along the way. But that has never come to pass.
It is said that you can force a horse to go to the river but you can’t force it to drink water. Yes, we forced Edgar to rule us but we couldn’t force him to think for our good. We couldn’t force him to become a gentleman. Instead, he chose to remain who he is – a pathetic leader. It has been impossible for Edgar to appreciate the undeserved responsibilities we gave him.
The Bible in Proverbs 29:18 warns us that, “Where there is no vision, the people perish.” And Napoleon Bonaparte said that, “A leader is a dealer in hope.”
When we look at Edgar’s leadership, it is certainly not inspiring. It is hopeless. In fact, Edgar has lowered the leadership bar in this country. Edgar’s presidency has reduced us to a nation of jokers, chancers. It is because of his mediocre leadership that every moron has been inspired to seek the presidency of our Republic.
A true leader should inspire his people – instill hope in them. Even in the midst of a crisis such as the Coronavirus, a good leader should give hope to his people. To the contrary, Edgar has completely dampened people’s morale – just as he has tanked our economy. Our people have failed to appreciate the need for political leadership because of what they see in Edgar and his minions.
They have looked at Edgar and how he became the President of the Republic of Zambia. They have also seen the damage he has caused to this country, yet people have tolerated him.
No wonder we have so many jokers lining up to be presidential candidates in the August 12 elections. They have seen that in this country values mean nothing, that principles do not count. All it requires is to have an assembly of cheerleaders, hired or otherwise to parrot for you and ‘bite’ your opponents. You just have to abuse State power and push your way into whatever you want – including a disregard of the Constitution which forbids a third term of office. Edgar has schemed his way through all this, and for now it’s working but the state is not advancing.
Again, the Bible warns us about the consequences of bad leadership. Proverbs 29:2 says, “When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn.”
As things stand, the nation is in mourning due to Edgar’s poor and wicked leadership. Poverty is written on everyone’s face. The country is crippled with debt because Edgar’s government borrowed aimlessly but they have nothing to show for it. The only people rejoicing under Edgar’s rule are those stealing or benefiting from the loot. The rest of us are crying with Mizinga over bad leadership.
Zambians desire a better life.
As the Dalai Lama puts it, “One wants happiness and doesn’t want suffering, and on the basis of that, one enters into good actions and avoids bad actions.” He further warns that, “If we adopt a self-centred approach to life by which we attempt to use others for our own self-interest, we might be able to gain temporary benefit, but in the long run we will not succeed in achieving even our personal happiness.”
