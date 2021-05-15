FAZ OKAYS MBESUMA TOURNEY

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has given a go ahead to the Collins Mbesuma youth tournament to be held next month.

The two-day tournament is scheduled to take place on the weekend of 26 and 27 and has attracted junior teams from Napsa Stars and other super league teams.

According to a letter from FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala to the Collins Mbesuma youth tournament organisers, the event has been allowed to take place.

Kashala has however advised that the tournament follows all COVID-19 guidelines.

“Further, note authority has been granted for the Collins Mbesuma Foundation to hold the U17 and 15 football tournament in Luanshya,” he said.

“Kindly note that the rule of the game applies while observing COVID-19 protocols before, during and after the tournament.”

Kashala warned that the association would not hesitate to revoke the authority if the tournament breach COVID-19 guidelines.

“Please be guided that FAZ won’t hesitate to revoke the authority in an invent you contravene with the FIFA rule or found in breach of the COVID-19 protocols,” said Kashala.