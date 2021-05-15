Nkana here I am to serve you, says Binwell

TWENDE babili temwenso mwebena Nkana, here I am to serve you, Binwell Mpundu has declared as he goes independent.

Mpundu is a long time PF member and former Kitwe district commissioner who applied to be adopted for the Nkana seat on the ruling party ticket but was left out.

Mpundu joins Warren Mwambazi of Bwana Mkubwa Constituency who has also announced to go independent.

“After all is said and done it was always going to come back to me making a decision as a man. And after wider consultations I have arrived at a decision which I feel is in the best interest of the party, particularly to safeguard the presidential vote as well as in the best interest of the people of Nkana,” he told journalists. “The public is aware that this is the second time I’m aspiring to lead the people of Nkana and that I have proved beyond all doubts that I am loyal to the party that has politically built me up as a young leader. I have now come under extreme pressure from the people of Nkana who have thrown it into my face that it will be an act of cowardice if I abandon them as I did in 2016 in the name of loyalty.”

Mpundu said his voters had vowed to stay away from voting if he did not stand.

“Secondly, I feel duty bound to harness the frustrated voters who have vowed to stay away if I do not meet their demand to walk into the August election with them. I therefore, wish to thank the central committee for considering my application and will not at any time question their wisdom regarding their decision over Nkana,” he said. “But in the interest of the party and the people of Nkana, I wish to announce that I will be standing as an Independent candidate for the Nkana parliamentary seat on 12th August 2021 and will support the candidature of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. Twende babili temwenso mwebena Nkana (we need to move together).”

He however promised to act like a Biblical prodigal son.

“Like the prodigal son, I wish to ask my superiors to bear with me that I have to do this purely in their best interest as well as in the interest of the people of Nkana. And when the assignment is done, whether I emerge victorious or not, I will come back into the fold pantu umwana kasembe (a child is like an axe which you cannot throw away even if it hurts you),” said Mpundu. “To the people of Nkana, I wish to state that I have heard your calls and even though I had an easy way out that would have unfortunately only benefited me and my family, I have chosen you because you deserve nothing but good leadership which I promise you. This election is not for us the politicians, it’s for you the people pantu icikalipa cumfwa umwine (only the one hurting feels the pain). So, you have the ultimate power to emerge victorious by choosing the leaders you want and desire.”