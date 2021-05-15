Power, Zesco in Titanic clash

LEADERS Zesco United will be looking to get one step closer to the league title when they visit wounded Power Dynamos in the MTN/FAZ Super League week 31 fixture at Arthur Davies stadium today.

The two teams come into this fixture in contrasting forms but both lost their respective mid-week fixtures with Zesco’s 10-game winning streak coming to an end at the hands of relegation-fighting Nkana while Power lost 2-1 to Zanaco.

This will be Power’s second game without head coach Perry Mutapa who has been sent away after last week’s loss to Nkana.

Power are also furious at the way Mutapa forced striker Alex Ng’onga out of the club and the striker returned in Nkana colours to haunt his former employers with a volleyed second goal in that 2-0 loss to the Wusakili side.

A Zesco victory over Power will mean that they just need one more to be crowned champions for the ninth time.

But Power will be looking to rebound and fight for the top four finish which is still a possibility, should the Arthur Davies outfit win all their remaining games including today’s fixture.

Third placed Kabwe Warriors, seeking to consolidate their position in the top four will tackle relegated Kitwe United at the same venue in a lunch-time kick-off, with Chingalika now playing the role of a spoiler.

At Nkoloma stadium in Lusaka, Forest Rangers are desperately looking for three points against the host team, Red Arrows, to continue their push for continental football next year.

The last of Saturday fixtures will see giant killers Young Green Eagles facing Nkwazi at Edwin Imboela stadium in Lusaka.