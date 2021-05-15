The Perspective, by Edward Bwalya Phiri: the ‘trigger happy’ police as the country goes to the polls

A Philippine Senator and human rights activist, Professor Leila M. de Lima once remarked that, “We must force ourselves to be reminded that the victims [of extrajudicial killings] are always flesh and blood to their families and loved ones.” And American fiction writer, Lois McMaster Bujold once opined that, “The dead cannot cry out for justice. It is the duty of the living to do so for them.”

In recent years, there has been an increased use of lethal force by the Zambia Police Service, in abating protests or quelling unauthorised crowds. Zambia has witnessed unrestrained use of live ammunition by the state police on unarmed and peaceful citizens; a situation that has drawn international condemnation and domestic indignation.

On The Perspective today, consideration is on crowd control in Zambia. According to the International Association of Chiefs of Police [IACP], Law Enforcement Policy Center’s April 2019 Model Policy, Crowd Control has been defined as the, “Techniques used to address civil disturbances, to include a show of force, crowd containment, dispersal equipment and tactics, and preparations for multiple arrests.”

The international community has therefore set basic standards for both crowd management and crowd control. Article 3 of the UN Code of Conduct for Law Enforcement Officials [1969] states that, “Law enforcement officials may use force only when strictly necessary and to the extent required for the performance of their duty.”

And in September 1990, the United Nations [UN], in its Eighth Congress on the Prevention of Crime and the Treatment of Offenders, held in Havana, Cuba, adopted the ‘Basic Principles on the Use of Force and Firearms by Law Enforcement Officials’.

Starting from section 12 to 14, the Basic Principles provide rules for policing unlawful assemblies. Particularly, section 13 provides that, “In the dispersal of assemblies that are unlawful but non-violent, law enforcement officials shall avoid the use of force or, where that is not practicable, shall restrict such force to the minimum extent necessary.” The use of force is seriously discouraged, and can only be used as a last resort and when necessary.

It is important to also note that these standard procedures specify situations under which force can be used. Section 9 specifically provides that, “Law enforcement officials shall not use firearms against persons except in self-defence or defence of others against the imminent threat of death or serious injury, to prevent the perpetration of a particularly serious crime involving grave threat to life, to arrest a person presenting such a danger and resisting their authority, or to prevent his or her escape, and only when less extreme means are insufficient to achieve these objectives. In any event, intentional lethal use of firearms may only be made when strictly unavoidable in order to protect life.”

The cited provisions of the Basic Principles rhyme with Article 12(3) of the Zambian Constitution, which provides that, “…the use of force to such extent as is reasonably justifiable in the circumstances of the case – (a) for the defence of any person from violence or for the defence of property; (b) in order to effect a lawful arrest or to prevent the escape of a person lawfully detained; (c) for the purpose of suppressing a riot, insurrection… (d) in order to prevent the commission by that person of a criminal offence.

It is clear from the forgoing provisions that force can only be use when all other alternatives have proved to be insufficient in arresting the situation. However, the Zambia police officers have not been compliant to the international procedures, as can be evidenced by a number of incidences that resulted in loss of life. There following are just a few examples.

On July 9, 2016, the Zambia police cancelled a planned public rally for the opposition United Party for National Development [UPND], in Lusaka’s Chawama Township. This infuriated the party sympathisers, who resorted to a protest in the Central Business District [CBD]. And in a quest to disperse the protestors, police opened fire, killing Mapenzi Chibulu, a female youth.

On October 11, 2019, ZP sought to disperse a funeral procession for a UPND member Lawrence Banda, who died from political violence during a by-election. The procession which was from the funeral house in Lusaka’s Kanyama Township to the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Longacres, along Chikwa road. One person who was selling merchandise in a boutique near Intercity bus terminus was shot in the right thigh when police open fire.

On December 22, 2020, Police opened fire on a crowd of UPND supporters who had gone to offer solidarity to their part president who had being summoned to the police headquarters in Lusaka. The incident resulted in the killing of Mr Nsama Nsama Chipyoka, a prosecutor, and Mr Joseph Kaunda. And on March 6, 2021, the national Human Rights Commission [HRC] reported that, “…investigations established that there was violation of the right to life by agents of the State which amounts to extra-judicial killing.”

On February 13, 2021, residents of Lusaka’s Chazanga Township protested over what they termed as ritual killings. Police responded, and in an effort to restore law and order, peace and security, they started shooting indiscriminately and Frank Mugala, a pupil from Chazanga Primary School, was shot dead. According to the eyewitness, Frank’s aunty said that, “After I crossed the road and sought refuge behind the shop situated on the road side, whilst I was standing behind the shop, I saw a Land Cruiser, white in colour and police officers started to shoot towards the shop where people had run to for safety. I saw my nephew staggering whilst approaching the shop with his white school shirt soiled with blood and before he could reach the shop, he collapsed.”

The Zambia Police must appreciate their mandate as prescribed by the Supreme law of the land. Article 193 (2) of the Constitution, among others provide that, “The Zambia Police Service shall – (a) protect life… (c) ensure security of the people… (e) uphold the Bill of Rights…” Protection of life and ensuring security of the people are among the principal functions of the police. Therefore, if they are the ones truncating lives, questions will be raised as why they exist. They have not only failed in their duties, but they have also trashed the Constitution that created them as an institution.

There has been an upsurge of Constitutional breaches by the police. Among the Constitutional mandate of police is to uphold the Bill of Right; among them is the mother of all human rights, the right to life as provided for under article 12. The killing of the people in cold blood is a permanent blight on their standing in the democratic dispensation of the nation. The institution has not only lost legitimacy under the Constitution, but also the credibility in the eyes of the general citizenry. The President must consider overhauling the entire police command in order to give a new lease of life.

From the foregoing incidences, it is clear that arising from the unprofessional conduct by the state police, innocent lives of unarmed and non-violent citizens have been lost. And if not controlled, these extra-judicial killings by police could worsen as the country heads to the polls on August 12, 2021. I would therefore like to appeal to President Edgar Chagwa Lungu to remind the Police on their role in society, especially as we have started the official campaign period the 2021 general elections. Please, know that they have dented your human rights record to the international community. Please act to preserve life. For today I will end here; it’s Au revoir, from EBP.

