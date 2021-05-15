To say PF will come out victorious we’ll be lying, says ex-Milanzi MP

FORMER Milanzi member of parliament Whiteson Banda says Patriotic Front adoptions were characterised with corruption because the adopted candidates are not the electorates’ favourites.

In an interview, Banda said the candidate picked for Milanzi, Melesiana Phiri, was imposed and is not liked by the electorates.

“For me, the decision by the central committee, I have to be open, from my experience, over these adoptions, they don’t reflect the true picture of what people wanted. I’m saying this because I am right here in the constituency, in Katete, and people are calling me, coming to me to give them the direction,” he said. “The people are complaining about the same lady who has been imposed. She has been imposed on the people of Milanzi.”

He said the PF central committee were human beings who were bound to make mistakes.

“If these mistakes they made will remain like this, then it will affect the votes of President Edgar Lungu,” Banda feared. “We respect the committee’s decision but they are also human beings who are bound to make mistakes. I feel this is a serious mistake they have made. My fear is that the presidential vote will be disturbed. I’m telling you the fact. That presidential vote, if things stand the way they are, will be shared by many presidential candidates and that will mean the chance for PF winning is 50-50 because adoptions were marred with corruption because candidates have been imposed onto constituencies. So for us to say PF will come out victorious, we will be lying. We can’t guarantee that.”

Banda said Milanzi, Chipata, Chadiza, Kaumbwe and Petauke Central adoptions were not done in the interest of the people.

Meanwhile, Mkaika candidate Peter Phiri thanked President Lungu and the PF for trusting him.

He said it was not an easy thing to come out victorious out of the many that aspired for the same position.

He promised to work hard to acquire more votes for the PF on August 12.

“My leadership is God-given because you can see the way we were and to come out victorious isn’t an easy thing. I thank President Edgar Lungu and the PF for the trust they have shown in me, to give me the adoption. It wasn’t an easy race. It was a tough one,” Phiri said.

He called on others who were unsuccessful to unite for the betterment of the party and to safeguard the presidential vote.

“My appeal to my colleagues is to unite. Let’s unite because the August 12 election will be a tough one and if we go different directions, we will divide the most needed votes for the President,” Phiri said.

He asked electorates in Mkaika to rally behind President Lungu because he had delivered massive developments in the constituency such as hospitals, schools, processing plant, roads and many more which need his continuation.

“We have delivered development in Mkaika because we have been working with the government of the day which is PF,” said Phiri, who served as MMD member of parliament.

Meanwhile, former Chipata and Kasenengwa members of parliament Moses Mawere and Sensio Banda, respectively, commended President Lungu and the PF for giving them a chance to serve.

“My family and I would like to thank Almighty God for the opportunity given to us to provide political leadership to the good people of Chipata Central Constituency. We also thank H.E. Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the mighty PF for the

opportunity I was given to stand on its ticket and deliver the seat to PF for the first time,” said Mawere. “To the people of Chipata Central Constituency, am so humbled and thankful for the opportunity and trust you had in me. I will remain

indebted to you all. I thank God that together, we delivered some development we planned.”

Meanwhile, Sensio Banda thanked God for the opportunity he was given to serve the constituency.

“I have run the race, to be precise two years and seven months! Firstly, I would like to thank the Lord for the opportunity to serve the wonderful people of Kasenengwa. Secondly, I would like to thank the President, His Excellency, ECL and the PF Party for giving me the opportunity to serve as member of parliament for Kasenengwa Constituency,” said Banda.

The PF has maintained Olipa Phiri in Nyimba, Dora Siliya in Petauke Central, Makebi Zulu in Malambo, Masauso Kazungula Tembo in Sinda, and Pilila Jere in Lumezi.

The ruling party has picked businessman Elias Daka for Msanzala, Aaron Mwanza (Kaumbwe), Luckson Lungu (Kapoche), Peter Kafunkha Phiri (Mkaika), Jonathan Daka

(Chadiza), Ackleo Banda (Vubwi), Philimon Twasa (Kasenengwa), Amon Jere (Chipata Central), Andrew Lubusha (Chipangali), Brenda Nyirenda (Lundazi Central), and Dr Thomas Mtonga in Chasefu.