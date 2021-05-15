We want to ensure nobody is excluded from football festival – Chula

THE UEFA Euro 2020 is now just 30 days away and fans around the world are gearing up for what promises to be a unique and thrilling tournament.

The European Championship will take place between June 11 and July 11 in 11 different cities. There will be 51 games, with the group stage – running from 11 to 23 June – a torrent of live football, with three matches most days.

Zambian football enthusiasts will be able to watch all matches live and in HD on the TopStar’s sports channels as well as on StarTimes ON streaming application.

And TopStar public relations manager Joy Chula says the company does not want see anybody excluded from the football festival.

“African fans have been forced to pay ever higher prices to watch major competitions in the past. We know what they have been going through during the past year, COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on all of us,’’ says Chula in a statement availed to The Mast Sports. ‘’At TopStar, we want to ensure that nobody is excluded from this amazing football festival. Football fans can hardly contain their excitement after a year-long wait. We are proud to bring them the greatest tournament of 2021.”

All 24 teams at the final tournament are guaranteed to play at least three games.

Then the top two in each of the six groups along with the four best third-placed finishers will proceed to the knockout phase – where things get even more exciting.

From that point, every game is sudden death: win and teams reach the next round, lose and they are going home.

Two teams will ultimately make it all the way to the July 11 final at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Euro 2020 was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament kicks off with Turkey taking on Italy in Rome on June 11.

Football fans in Zambia will be able to watch all 51 games live in HD on the StarTimes ON APP and their TopStar decoders.

To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the competition, UEFA decided to host it in several cities across the continent.

The venues are currently scheduled to be Wembley Stadium in London (England), Stadio Olimpico in Rome (Italy), The Olympic Stadium in Baku (Azerbaijan), Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg (Russia), and La Cartuja in Seville (Spain).

Others are Arena Națională in Bucharest (Romania), Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam (Netherlands) , Hampden Park in Glasgow (Scotland), Parken Stadium in Copenhagen (Denmark), Puskás Aréna in Budapest (Hungary), and The Allianz Arena in Munich (Germany).

Group A has Turkey, Italy, Wales, and Switzerland.

Group B has Denmark, Finland, Belgium, and Russia.

Group C comprises Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, and North Macedonia.

England, Croatia, Scotland, and Czech Republic form Group D.

