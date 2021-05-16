7yrs of PF govt has left Zambia very weak – M’membe

SEVEN years of this PF government has left Zambia very weak in every sense, says Socialist Party president Dr Fred M’membe.

Dr M’membe said over the next 12 weeks, the party would have the opportunity to get out across the country and to make its case for a better future under the Socialist Party.

He said the last seven years had been years like none other.

“Seven years of this PF government has left Zambia very weak in every sense. And they’ve left us with the highest debt in our history and the worst economic crisis in the last three decades.

After everything we’ve been through, we can’t go back to business as usual – with them or any other party or group of parties like them,” he said.

“We have to build a better future, a more just, fair and humane society. A more secure economy that works for the poor, for everyone. And a more prosperous and outward looking country full of justice, equity and peace. That’s why these elections are so important. Because they’re about how Zambia recovers, changes and is run. There’s a simple choice ahead of us: to change; or to go back to more of the same injustice, unfairness, inequality and tensions.”

Dr M’membe said there was one thing known about the two parties that had dominated politics over the last few years: “don’t listen to what they say, watch what they do”.

“But we are lucky, their masks are slipping, and we’re seeing their real faces: out of touch and posturing, and out of ideas and pretending to know what they don’t know or even understand. These elections are a chance to say that after three decades of neoliberal capitalist destruction, we need to build a better socialist future anchored on justice, equity and peace. To rebuild the foundations of our economy through prioritising education, health and peasant agriculture,” said Dr M’membe.

“To tackle the injustice, inequality and unfairness that’s holding so many people back. These elections are also a chance to unite our country. After everything we’ve been through, the last thing we need now is more division. We’re working hard to rebuild trust. There’s less than 90 days to Election Day – August 12. Let’s make every day count. Let’s get out there. Let’s fight for every vote. And let’s bring about the real change we so desperately need.”