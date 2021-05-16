[By Fresher Siwale]

To access economies of scale you require as a nation a minimum population of 25 million people in order to accelerate industrialisation. This is according to World Bank (WB) and United Nations (UN) population index for industrialisation.

For Zambia, we are lucky that our population is below the 25 million index for accessing economies of scale because it gives us an opportunity to manage the difference in numbers and achieve our goals. Our current population is around 18 million people making us have a shortfall of 7 million.

And in order to meet this 7 million short will depend on our understanding of what we want to achieve in the short, mid and long-term goals. Our planning and planning linkages must take into account that;

1. Short term – 5 years

2. Mid term – 25 years

3. Long term – 250 years

Once as a nation we are settled on our planning and planning linkages then we need to address the issue of what we want to achieve with the population shortfall and how we achieve it. Some of the things we need to look for in our quest to achieve our goals are;

1. Quality managed population growth

2. Improved national health standard

3. National nutrition standard

4. Improved life expectancy

5. Improved water and sanitation

standards

6. Real estate development (Housing

and industrial estate)

7. Public infrastructure development

(roads, storm drainage systems, water

harvesting and power generation)

8. Skills, knowledge and technology

transfer

9. Recapitalisation of the economy

10. Migration and integration

If these are some of the things we want to achieve in the short-, mid- and long-term perspective then we must develop strategies to achieve them without losing focus on the ball, which is achieving access to economies of scale.

And for us to achieve our goals, we first recognise our national resources and differentiate them from strategic resources. Currently, in Zambia, we confuse strategic resources with national resources and use them interchangeably.

Our biggest mistake from independence in 1964 has been that we have attempted to create an economy with strategic resources without paying attention to generated demand in the economy which has resulted in wastage and pillage in the extractive sector.

There are only two national resources being the population and the land. These are the only resources you create an economy with and the resultant activities from the created economy determines the consumption of strategic resources like copper, coal, iron ore and others. And our national consumption of strategic resources will also determine the export limit of strategic resources to 10 times our local consumption. The current wholesale exportation of our strategic resources must come to an end and limited to 10 times annual local consumption.

In creating this economy based on the population and the land vis-a-vis the economies of scale, we need to kick-start directed industrialisation through segmented population activities such as;

– child birth to create a paediatric

industry (food, clothing and toys )

– provision of social economic services

to communities to induce consumer

demand

– migration and interpretation to induce

skills, knowledge and technology

transfer and also to cause

recapitalisation of the economy

– efficient and affordable taxation policy

to enhance consumer spending

In order to achieve the above, there must be political will and this political will can only be demonstrated by separation of functions;

1. The state from government

2. Central government from local

authorities

3. Restoration of the rule of the law

4. Formalising and institutionalise of

chieftaincy

5. Government’s role must be limited to

among other things investment in its

citizens to acquire knowledge and

skills to optimise and maximise the

use of the land and inducing consumer

spending

Accessing economies of scale vis-a-vis our industrialisation will largely depend on the knowledge and understanding of the leadership we give ourselves as a collective decision of the people of Zambia. It is achievable but we must not delude ourselves that it can be done without leadership.

The writer is president of New Labour Party.