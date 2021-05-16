Alice Kalima ditches PF after being left out of adotion

LATE Victoria Kalima’s younger sister, Alice, says she has resigned from the PF and will contest the Kasenengwa parliamentary seat as an independent candidate.

And the number of independent candidates is increasing in Eastern Province following the announcement of adopted candidates by the PF.

Announcing her decision to contest the Kasenengwa seat on independent ticket after being left out in the adoptions by the PF, Alice said she was determined to change the face of the constituency.

“Let me take this opportunity to inform the nation that I have with immediate effect resigned from the Patriotic Front. My resignation is purely personal though in the interest of the Kasenengwa people. Allow me to take this opportunity to thank the MCC of the mighty Patriotic Front for the consideration of my application and I will not at any given time question their decision over Kasenengwa. I wish to announce that I will be standing as an independent candidate for the Kasenengwa parliamentary seat on August 12, 2021 and I will support the candidature of President Edgar Lungu,” Alice said.

He said the people of Kasenengwa want a woman to represent them.

“After being left out in the adoption, I consulted the people and they advised me to go independent, so that’s what made me take this route. It is not my personal decision alone, it is a collective decision with the people of Kasenengwa,” Alice said

She said President Lungu had tried to work on the feeder roads and providing clean and safe drinking water for the people of Kasenengwa.

“The biggest problem that the people of Kasenengwa had was the absence of the MP, the member of parliament was never there and it was difficult for the people to talk about the challenges that they were facing,” said Alice.

Over 15 parliamentary candidates in Eastern Province have opted to go independent after being left out in the PF adoptions.