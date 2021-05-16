Cast a value vote on August 12, urges Bishop Sakala

TABARNACLE of David overseer Bishop Harrison Sakala has implored Zambians to “cast a value vote” in the August 12 general elections that will convey their right motive.

And St Peter’s Anglican Church Reverend Robert Sihubwa has warned that whoever intends to promote violence during campaigns will be haunted by the innocent blood that will be shed.

Delivering his sermon at the Peace Prayers for political party candidates where President Edgar Lungu also attended, Bishop Sakala asked everyone to consider their motive before they embarked on doing anything.

He said oftentimes human beings have wrong motives which result in harm to other members of society.

President Lungu and MMD leader Nevers Mumba attended the prayer service while the UPND was represented by Getrude Imenda.

“Zambia, I call upon you, as you go to the ballot and the campaigns are going round, cast a value vote, a vote of the right motive, and Zambia shall be blessed. We want at the end of the day to all say: ‘stand and sing of Zambia proud and free. A land of work and joy in unity’,” he told the gathering yesterday at Lusaka’s Cathedral of the Holy Cross.

He also cautioned political party cadres against carrying out instructions they have not been given by their leaders.

Bishop Sakala urged all that would be elected on August 12 to serve the public sincerely.

“Serve Zambians with a sincere heart. In the constituency, national level, be it a ward; wherever you are: the clergy, the press, everywhere let them serve with a sincere heart. Be of service to others. Zambians are looking forward to this year to be a time of peace,” said Bishop Sakala.

“May I speak to cadres; don’t carry out instructions your leader hasn’t told you. What is your motive? When you start building houses on an old rail line, what is your motive? When you steal some Zesco cables, what is your motive? We need good motives.”

And leading the prayer for a peaceful campaign landscape, Reverend Sihubwa asked God to let the land shut out whoever would cause bloodshed.

“As we bless the campaign landscape, the focus of our prayer, one, is to ask the land to open to all well-meaning campaigners, the land will open to them. The second one is to stand against all forms of violence and anything or anyone who promotes it,” he said.

“Now, you know that the life of an animal is in the blood. So, in this prayer, now we are going to pray, should anyone by intention cause bloodshed, we will ask that blood to follow you everywhere. When you sleep the blood shall smell in your dreams; when you eat on the table, the food shall smell blood; when you go to bath, the water shall look like blood. You’ll run out of your own skin for shading blood. So, that is our prayer today.”

Rev Sihubwa further prayed that the hearts of Zambians would treasure the dignity of all human beings.

Citing the Biblical story in Genesis chapter 4 where Cain killed his young brother Abel out of envy, Rev Sihubwa said blood cries out to God whenever innocent people are killed.

“And we are also going to pray today, commanding that the gates of the land will be closed to any person who carries a motive of destruction,” he said. “…meaning the ground has intelligence. The ground knows how to separate which seed must geminate and which one should not. The ground has a mouth to speak; and that is very important today.”

And quoting Isaiah 65:16, Rev Sihubwa led a pray, telling the audience to “ask God to open the land to every well-meaning person, close up the land to anyone who will cause destruction because we’ve got grandparents, we’ve got children; we don’t have strength to run around”.

“We only have energy to develop the nation and to build, so no one must sustain that grace for us,” Rev Sihubwa said.

He later led the audience in a prayer:

“Heavenly Father, we stand on the altar of Zambia today as people of covenant. We have stood in prayer this morning; we’re touching every corner of Zambia as we bless the campaign landscape. You know the motives of every man. We ask you now that this land will resist any bloodshed. This land will resist any destruction, and the land shall welcome her sons and daughters as they walk to canvas for their votes. And so God hear us now as we pray to bless this land, in the name of Jesus Christ….’’

The church leaders prayed for President Lungu and opposition leaders present.

After the service, President Lungu challenged political cadres to tell the nation why they fight when their leaders do not.

President Lungu said he and UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema do not fight.

“Let’s find out why they fight when we don’t fight…. They should follow their leaders by example and try to lead by example,” said President Lungu. “I mean, we are friends so why fight and kill other people? In fact, we don’t kill our children, we don’t allow them to get involved in politics, so if we are going to continue on this trajectory (prayers), I think it’s very good for Zambia.”