CHANGE IS INEVITABLE…terrible Lungu must pack and go, he has failed – Andyford

PEOPLE’S Alliance for Change leader Andyford Banda says whether President Edgar Lungu is eligible or not he has failed, thus change is inevitable.

In an interview on the sidelines of the PAC manifesto launch at the party secretariat in Lusaka on Monday, Banda said all the key performance indicators show that the country was in a worse situation than before PF came into office, especially after President Lungu took office.

“We have kept the stance that eligible or not President Lungu has failed and change is inevitable. Let the people of Zambia know that we should judge Lungu based on his performance,” he said. “His performance has been terrible and he must pack and go. There is no way you can have people who just want to stay in power to protect themselves.”

He said PAC had expected President Lungu to excuse himself from recontesting, looking at all the dismal key performance indicators under his administration.

And the PAC leader dismissed assertions that the party was a nonentity which was just there to split the vote.

He said people who talked about vote splitting were ignorant of the Constitution.

Banda said PAC was one of the few political parties that had consistently participated in elections and that it had been maintaining third position on average.

“So that perception can’t be correct… Also, the people of Zambia want change and they are looking for the right alternative and we are the alternative. Yes, in 2016 we were a small political party and no one can assume that at the moment until after the next elections,” Banda said. “However, we also know that people are looking at the right alternative outside what they are used to. PAC has been consistent and participated in various by-elections. PAC is one of the few political parties that have consistently participated in elections and coming out three on average.”

Meanwhile, Banda has noted that the level playing field has never been equal.

He however said PAC believed that the people would make the final decision to put the right people into office, come August 12.

“The PF think that by disadvantaging the opposition they will win elections. They don’t know that in the end, it’s the people to make the decision,” said Banda. “PAC will definitely shock people in this election. Yes, we expect to get seats and win the elections. You don’t go in a boxing match expecting to lose, you will die. PAC’s biggest weapon it’s the message, hence we launched our manifesto where we clearly outlined our plans for this country. We need to ensure that there are land reforms so that each and every Zambian can have access to land, we need to ensure that businesses are empowered, we need to create an enabling environment for job creation.”