Mayoral office wrong for those who want to make money, says Mwale

FORMER Chipata mayor Sinoya Mwale says the mayoral office is a wrong one for those who want to make money.

But Mwale says he is grateful to the PF for giving him an opportunity to serve the people of Chipata.

In an interview, Mwale said the mayoral office was purely for service.

“All what is there is that this job is for service. If somebody comes to these offices to make money, then it’s a wrong office for them. We are there to serve the people and I am happy because I dedicated myself to my work,” he said.

Mwale apologised to those that he might have offended.

“In my execution of duties, you never know I might have stepped on the toes of somebody. All I can say is that let them forgive me, if I was doing things that I didn’t know that they were wrong,” he said.

Mwale also called for free and fair elections.

“We need to discuss issues, what is affecting the people and at the end of the day we should deliver because the main aim of vying for these offices is to offer service to the people,” he said. “I am impressed that I have done my part and whoever will be picked to contest the mayoral position will have my support.”

Mwale urged politicians not to engage in politics of insults.

“I think it’s time for Zambians to put our heads together and even at presidential level there is no need of insulting each other. Let’s bring issues of what we can do to the people and at the end of the day the people will judge,” he said. “No one now can be cheated. People know that this one is telling the truth and this one is not telling the truth. Let’s ensure we do free and fair campaigns. Let violence be an enemy to everybody.”

Mwale said the 2021 election was an interesting one because people would be voting for persons they know.

“The people should vote for a people who can deliver and whoever is elected let’s support that person. Once elections are over, we become one family,” he said.

Mwale said one of the main achievements that happened during his time was the declaration of Chipata as a city.

“For Chipata to be declared a city, it was not an easy battle but we made sure that we put things in place until we attained city status. To me, we are progressing in way and this city has the capacity to grow itself,” he said.

Mwale commended President Edgar Lungu for giving him support during his tenure.

He said the people of Chipata helped him to politically grow adding that his style of leadership was consultative.

The PF has adopted outgoing Kanjala ward councillor William Phiri as its Chipata mayoral candidate.