This is a must win election, personal egos must be put aside, says Siangandu

I WILL OFFLOAD all the money I saved to campaign for the UPND, the adopted candidates and president Hakainde Hichilema, declares Chibilika Siangandu who has been left out of the UPND adoption race for Kwacha constituency.

Siangandu, a businessman was one of the leading contenders for adoption on the main opposition ticket but the party has adopted Abel Mulenga to slag it out against the ruling party’s Joseph Malanji.

In an interview, Siangandu said the UPND was bigger than one individual and that this was just the beginning of his political career.

He said he could not be bitter at being left out.

“All the money that I saved for my campaigns I will now offload it for the party, the adopted colleagues and the president because this is a must win elections and personal egos must be put aside. UPND is bigger than one individual and when a decision has been made, it must be accepted, that’s why I am going to give maximum moral and financial support to the adopted candidate and the president,” Sinagandu said.

He told his supporters that he would still fulfill his campaign promises to all the wards in Kwacha Constituency.

“Not being adopted means that I have learnt a lesson on the things I didn’t do right. But I promised developmental projects such as transport to all wards, which I am going to fulfill still. For me, this is just the beginning of my political journey. I am going to go flat out to campaign for the party. This is about helping the party and HH win the elections, so I am game,” he said.

The UPND has also adopted former Copperbelt University public relations manager Grace Sampa Mikunga for Kitwe mayoral position.