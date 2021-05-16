We have departed from the true meaning of leadership, says Zimba

WE have departed from the true meaning of the term ‘leader or leadership’, says ZiCA president Cecilia Zimba.

Zimba says new leadership, thinking and actions going forward are not only essential, but necessary conditions for success and survival.

Meanwhile, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Malawi (ICAM) president Phyles Kachingwe says, “We gain nothing to infuse in our brains leadership models that can make a difference, yet do nothing to be the difference maker.”

Speaking at the gala dinner for the just ended International Executives Retreat organised by the Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants (ZiCA) and ICAM at Avani Hotel, Zimba said the disruption Africa and the world face cannot be responded to by old leadership styles and approaches.

“Our only way out is collective leadership. And collective leadership includes those at the base of the organisations we are privileged to lead. Collective leadership includes communities in the far-flung areas of our cities and rural areas,” she said. “The etymology of the term leader has an Indo-European root-Lidere-which means ‘to cross the threshold’ or ‘to die. Our nations and Africa will only transform when those of us in leadership begin to live this fact: putting the interests of the least people in our care before our own. If this sounds revolutionary, it is because we have departed from the true meaning of the term leader or leadership.”

She added that the problems being faced were too complex to be resolved by one leader, no matter how wise and intelligent they might be.

“New leadership, new thinking and new actions going forward are not only essential, but necessary conditions for success and survival. Clearly, going forward leadership is not a lone-ranger’s game,” said Zimba.

And Kachingwe said accountants lose out when they do nothing to change themselves to resonate with the immense knowledge they gain.

“We gain nothing to infuse in our brains leadership models that can make a difference yet do nothing to be the difference maker. We gain nothing to be only just the rhetoric advocates of transformation leadership yet transformation is eluding us,” said Kachingwe. “Next year, I am pretty sure in the warm heart of Africa, Malawi, we will be looking at how best we have transformed and how the transformation becomes the tablet of commandments for corporate and personal success.”