CHAMANGA IS A BLESSING – MBEWE

RED Arrows coach Chisi Mbewe says veteran striker James Chamanga has been a blessing to the team.

Speaking after his side beat Forest Rangers 3-0 on Saturday, Mbewe said Chamanga has been imparting knowledge to the young players.

Chamanga is currently the second highest scorer in the MTN Super League with 11 goals.

Mbewe says his team set goals at the beginning of the season and results are showing.

Chamanga’s scoring prowess has contributed to the three straight wins that have sent Arrows into third position on the log with 46 points after 30 games.

“When the league started we set goals and we wanted to play ABSA Cup which slipped off our hands and again we wanted to play continental football and we have just kept the belief. As you have seen from the beginning of the season, the league has been tight and the only thing we have done as technical staff we have just reminded the players that we have just to believe in ourselves and work extra hard and eventually it’s showing,” said Mbewe. “James Chamanga like we always say he is a blessing to this team. He is a role model. He is a leader. He is one person who always wants to score. He is one person who always wants to be the first in everything. In training he is the first one and on the pitch he is always the first one, so he enjoys scoring. He is motivating the upcoming players which I have seen in training that they are copying from him which is a plus for us.”