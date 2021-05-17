Court of Appeal denies Kapoko bail

THE Court of Appeal has denied former Ministry of Health chief human resource and development officer, Henry Kapoko, bail pending appeal against his conviction, sentence and forfeiture order of his properties.

In their ruling Court of Appeal judges Justin Chashi, retired judge Florence Lengalenga and Betty Majula said Kapoko’s application does not meet the criteria for bail pending appeal as there are no exceptional circumstances upon which the same can be granted.

In his application for admission to bail pending appeal and an order for stay of sale of forfeited property, Kapoko said he was convicted for theft by servant and money laundering by the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court and sentenced to 18 years and the same was reduced to nine years imprisonment with hard labour upon appeal to the High Court.

He submitted that he is scheduled to be released on December 12, 2023 after remission if his sentence and he has served three years of his sentence.

Kapoko argued that he is challenging his conviction, sentence and forfeiture order in the Court of Appeal and renewed his composite application for admission to bail and stay of sale of forfeited property.

“The intended appeal has prospects of success which may be delayed due to the voluminous record of proceedings and I am likely to have served either a substantial part of the sentence or the entire sentence before the appeal is heard if bail is not granted,” Kapoko said.

He said the State would not be prejudiced in any way if bail pending appeal was granted and that he was able to provide credible sureties and abide by the conditions the court would impose.

In relation to the order of stay for the sale of forfeited properties the convict prayed that the court stays the sale of the property because he would suffer irreparable injury since the forfeited property includes land, a loss which cannot adequately be compensated by damages or interest.

“If the stay of sale of forfeited properties is not granted, the appeal would be rendered nugatory and a mere academic exercise. The appeal has raised critical questions that are to be determined by the court,” said Kapoko.

In opposing Kapoko’s application, Leon Lemba of the Anti-Corruption Commission argued that there were no exceptional circumstances in Kapoko’s application warranting the court to exercise its jurisdiction in his favour.

Lemba said the court cannot stay the sale of forfeited properties order because Kapoko’s application did not disclose any prospects of success.

But Kapoko’s lawyer argued that the convict had demonstrated that there was likelihood of success of the appeal as the substituted sentence of nine years imprisonment with hard labour by the High Court was wrong in principle because the trial (magistrate Obbister Musukwa) court only had jurisdiction to impose a seven-year jail term when it meted out one for 18 years.

He argued that it was erroneous and a misdirection for the High Court to substitute the 18-year jail term with a higher sentence than what the trial court had authority to mete out.

However, the court said since the lodging of an appeal in a criminal matter operates as a stay, any sale relating to the forfeited properties or goods was stayed.

“We find that the said application is misconceived and we accordingly dismiss it. The appellant’s (Kapoko) composite application for bail pending appeal and an order to stay sale of forfeited properties, therefore fail and they are accordingly dismissed,” said the court.