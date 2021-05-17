Cuba demands end to Israel’s aggression on Palestine

CUBA has strongly called on the international community to demand the immediate cessation of Israel’s aggression on Palestine.

According to a statement from the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cuba condemns in the strongest possible terms the attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem and the indiscriminate bombings against the Palestinian people living in the Gaza Strip by Israel’s military forces, which have caused more than 100 deadly casualties, the destruction of infrastructure and heavy economic damage.

Havana stated that the attacks were a new serious and flagrant violation of the UN Charter, International Law and International Humanitarian Law by Israel as well as a continuation of the colonisation and occupation of the Arab and Palestinian territories with the connivance and impunity guaranteed by the United States, which has prevented the UN Security Council from taking action.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cuba reaffirms its unswerving support to a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on the creation of two States, which would make it possible for the Palestinian people to exercise the right to free determination and have an independent and sovereign State based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and ensure the right of return of refugees,” reads the statement.