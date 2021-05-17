FAZ SECURES FRIENDLIES

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has lined up three international friendly matches for the Chipolopolo against Senegal, Rwanda, and Sudan as part of preparations for the September round of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

FAZ has also organised a friendly match with Mozambique scheduled for this month-end as a preparatory match for the women’s Africa cup qualifier against Malawi.

General secretary Adrian Kashala says the association has also engaged Mozambique women’s national team for a date with the Copper Queens on May 30.

“We have been working with the technical bench to identify opponents for preparatory matches for our senior Men’s National Team and the Copper Queens. I am glad to announce that Senegal has agreed to play us on June 5, 2021 in Thies while Rwanda and Sudan are also on our roster,” he said in a statement.

After playing Senegal the Chipolopolo are expected to proceed to Omdurman to play Sudan on June 10.

“Our Copper Queens will play Mozambique on May 28, 2021 in Maputo. We are in talks with other teams to play our senior Women National Team as part of preparations for the Olympic Games and the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers,” said Kashala.

Chipolopolo are preparing for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers that have been pushed to September, while the women’s national team is warming up for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and Africa Women Championship qualifiers.

FAZ is also considering match opportunities for the Copper Queens beyond the African continent in view of their varied opponents in Group F of the Olympic Games.