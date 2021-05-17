Kambwili’s acquittal signals total political take-over of our criminal justice system

The acquittal of honourable Chishimba Kambwili on defamation charges on Friday May 14, 2021 signals the complete political take-over of Zambia’s criminal justice system in addition to the constitutional rule of law.

I am not saying that Kambwili should not have been acquitted. He should never have been charged in the first place. I have already written elsewhere that criminal defamation is a relic of colonialism and no longer belongs to the post-independence constitutional democratic dispensation.

This law serves the interests of post-colonial dictators and is no longer applied where it originated. It is so hypocritical that we have maintained the laws that used to oppress us like the criminal defamation and public order regimes which we used to criticise so much! We even enlarged the powers of the presidency and declared one-party state systems which we used to decry so much under colonialism. This is of course not advocating anarchy but only to suggest that there could be other ways of maintaining systemic “law and order” than the continuation of repressive colonial tools. Imagine if there were criminal defamation laws in the USA, Canada, South Africa, and so on? Trump and Zuma would have tied up the criminal justice systems of those countries. Or in Zambia if Chiluba, Mwanawasa, Banda and Sata enforced this criminal law called criminal defamation?

This column today is about my opinion on the meaning of the Kambwili acquittal on the charge of criminal defamation of the President. It is not my opinion alone. I have consulted some legal minds and received submissions on their interpretation of what this means for our criminal justice system. In addition, I occasionally supervise students who have written on this subject. There is a well of protest on this law, just as there is on the unequal use or application of the public order Act and the discriminatory practices of the police in the use of criminal law. Some of the entries here have been lifted from colleagues’ submissions to me with their permission. A lot of other insertions are mine but for once I decided to sample the thinking of colleagues.

Kambwili was in court on allegations of having defamed President Edgar Lungu, contrary to section 69 of the Penal Code. The statement of facts read that his insinuations that Valden Findley’s regular flights in the presidential jet had some criminal undertakings where the presidency could have been an accomplice to some drug dealings. He was arrested and arraigned in court for the offence of defaming the President and witnesses were called, among them Mr Valden Findley himself testified, except the President.

It is egregious that the defamed person cannot testify when the charge arose out of his alleged being defamed. What kind of full answer and defence can the accused mount when he cannot confront his accuser? The Constitution says that in criminal matters, the accused must be afforded the opportunity to confront his accuser in order to make full answer and defence to the charges. Every learned person knows that according to Cross, one of the leading experts on the law of evidence, “cross-examination is the greatest engine that has ever been created for the ascertainment of truth”.

In criminal defamation cases, the alleged defamed person is not even there to be cross examined about his injuries if any. The President may even be laughing and enjoying himself because he certainly would not have felt any tinge of discomfort by what Kambwili said. He may even feel that worse things have been said about Trump, Zuma, Obama, Sata etcetera and they never flinched.

On constitutional grounds, let alone the law of evidence, this charge should have been struck long ago by our courts or legislated away by our parliament which had comprised of some of our bright lawyers. The criminal defamation of the President section should fall. Mr Kambwili was put on his defence and when he was about to open his defence, he apologised (to the alleged surprise of his lawyers) to the two gentlemen he had allegedly defamed. Fair enough. It therefore meant he should have been convicted upon his own admission. Apologising is admission. The timing of the apology is critical. It meant, at the moment he apologised, he had changed his plea from “not guilty” to a “guilty plea”. It should have then followed that the prosecution should have prepared a “statement of facts” for his eventual sentencing. This is my considered analysis.

On Friday May 14, 2021 news spread that Dr Kambwili has been acquitted from the charge of defaming the President on account of parties having reached a compromise (ZNBC news). That is actually genesis of the mystery and conclusion that this kind of turn of events is the last straw in concluding that Zambia’s criminal justice system and constitutional rule of law have been politically hijacked by the current political regime. The thinking on this follows.

Can someone put on his defence be acquitted on account of reconciliation in a criminal matter like defamation of the president? Kambwili was in court for defamation of the President and not Mr Findley as Mr Findley is just an ordinary citizen like the rest of us in the eyes of the law. Should Mr Findley have felt defamed, he should have pursued his grievance in a civil suit. As already stated above and to remind you that the President never attends court as a witness in such cases despite the whole prosecution being about the restoration of his demeanour in the right-thinking citizens. So, despite the prosecution being about the President being defamed, he still remains distant to the prosecution.

How then was it possible to acquit Mr Kambwili for this offence whilst already on his defence with a belated apology? In case he reconciled with the President, how was that to influence a sitting court when the President was never a party to the proceedings? Does the law allow a President to stop the prosecution of a person accused of defaming him when that accused person would have already been put on his defence? Do we have a criminal justice system any more if the presidential attribute in a criminal matter becomes the basis for acquitting or charging the accused person? Should your criminal fortunes or lack thereof depend on your current relationship with the President?

We know how Trump tried to position himself to be the giver and reliever of criminal propensities. He is now paying heavily for that digression from the rule of law. If in Zambia, this be the case, why wait for such an accused to be put on his defence and not at that person’s arrest? Who then did Mr Kambwili reach a compromise with and what law did the court follow to acquit Kambwili? What would have made sense was if the state had entered a nolle prosequi (another questionable device- to be written on another day) whilst an accused had already been put on his defence to warrant an acquittal but a nolle is nowhere in the picture. So how was Mr Kambwili acquitted?

How then was it possible in this matter of defamation that a non-party could influence its outcome by way of compromise. The answer is clear: political capture of the criminal justice system and the constitutional rule of law.

Dr Hamalengwa teaches Criminal Law and the Law of Evidence in Zambia.