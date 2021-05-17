Malanji launches campaign by attacking HH

JOSEPH Malanji has launched his campaign with a scathing attack at opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema saying the man cannot fix the nation when he has failed to fix Bweengwa, his home village.

And PF national mobilisation committee chairman Richard Musukwa has alleged that a named opposition political party is collecting money from foreign firms which they have promised to hand over Zambian mines in return if they win elections.

Meanwhile, Green Party president Peter Sinkamba says his party will work with the ruling Patriotic Front to ensure proceeds from the legalised production of medicinal marijuana next year go toward settling debts as well as recapitalising Mopani Copper Mines which is now under government control.

The trio was speaking at a public rally held at Changanamai grounds in Kwacha East to launch Malanji’s re-election campaign as well as campaigning for President Edgar Lungu on Saturday afternoon.

Thousands from within Kwacha Constituency thronged Changanamai grounds to listen to the man they call Bonanza.

After all the fanfare from interest grouping that included a handful of students from the Copperbelt University, it was Malanji’s time to speak and the former foreign affairs minister who greeted his ecstatic crowd in the seven major languages, wasted no time in directing attacks at Hichilema.

“…leading government is so complex; you don’t just wake up ati Bally will fix it. What will he fix?” Malanji asked. “He has failed to build a grocery in Bweengwa…people from Bweengwa travel to Monze just to buy sugar. He has failed to fix Bweengwa, how can he fix Zambia?”

He said those that questioned his benevolence towards the marginalised didn’t know his tough upbringing.

“My mother despite being ba Chimpempe (member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church) broke her religious beliefs to brew lutuku (prohibited locally made spirits) in order to buy me school uniforms. Now she doesn’t do that,” narrated Malanji.

He continued taunting Hichilema comparing his personality to that of UPND founder Anderson Mazoka.

He said Mazoka was a good person and an approachable man while Hichilema had to be taken to school just to learn how to smile.

Malanji said President Lungu was a people person who loved the people of Kwacha just like all Zambian citizens.

He said having empowered marketeers, he would now move into compounds because not every small business operated inside markets.

Malanji said being member of parliament was meant to work and spend money on the poor masses rather than to use your parliamentary pay slip to sort out personal and family issues.

And Musukwa said: “I am very happy with what president Sinkamba has said. We have said Zambians have a controlling stake in the mines. I heard UPND say they will offload part of the shares in the mines to the people, but Mopani is now 100 per cent owned by Zambians. So what will UPND fix? You cannot govern alone, so when you hear someone say I will come and fix it just know that there is nothing in the head, it’s just water…”

Others present at the rally included Kamfinsa Constituency PF candidate Christopher Kang’ombe, Kitwe mayoral candidate Mpasa Mwaya and some defectors from MMD.