These elections are about revolutionary change – M’membe

FOR us these elections aren’t about winning for the sake of it, says Socialist Party president Fred M’membe

In a statement yesterday, Dr M’membe said the August 12 elections were not about being better than anyone else.

“They aren’t about proving people wrong. They are about real change, revolutionary transformation of our country,” he said. “They are about revolutionary change because after 130 years (1891-2021) of capitalist subjugation, oppression, exploitation and humiliation there’s a realisation that we cannot continue on this tortuous path, and that doing things differently wasn’t only possible, it was necessary.”

Meanwhile, Dr M’membe said among others, a revolutionary expresses his or her love by caring about the poverty and oppressive conditions that people endure.

“If one did not care or was ambivalent about the terrible conditions that the masses experience daily, then revolutionary activity would not ensue,” said Dr M’membe. “The revolutionary has the responsibility to use the best means available to remove an oppressive regime. It receives the respect and support of the people by its continual effort to bring justice and equity within a political structure, and uses its knowledge of strategies and tactics to defeat the oppressor.”