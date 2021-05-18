Court can’t prevent prosecutions under Cyber Crimes Act no.2 of 2021 – State

The state has argued that the court cannot prevent any prosecutions under the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act no.2 of 2021 as doing so will be granting an injunction against the state which is contrary to the provision of the State proceedings Act.

It argued that the provisions of the said law are within the limitations to the rights and freedoms provided by the constitution.

This is in a matter where five CSOs are challenging the constitutionality of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act no.2 of 2021 as it seeks to restrict the right to privacy, the right to freely impart and receive information, freedom of expression, freedom of the media, among other rights.

Chapter One Foundation, Bloggers of Zambia limited, Governance, Elections, Advocacy, Research Services (GEARS) Initiative, People’s Action For Accountability and Good Governance in Zambia, and Alliance For Community Action are seeking a declaration that sections 11, 12, 29, 38, 40, 54, 59, 65, 69, 72 and 74 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act be struck out from the statute books for being unconstitutional.

The organisations asked the Lusaka High Court to preserve the status quo and prevent any prosecutions under the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act no.2 of 2021 before the determination of the matter.

In an Affidavit in support of summons for conservatory order, the CSOs prayed that the court grants an order preventing the prosecution of people under the Act pending determination of the constitutionality of the provisions.

They said after being assented into law, sections 11, 12, 29, 38, 40, 54, 59, 65, 69, 72 and 74 of the Act have the full force of the law and may be enforced.

“There is nothing preventing the DPP from instituting prosecutions pursuant to the provisions of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act which is subject of the petition,” said the CSOs.

“There is a risk that if the provisions are enforced before this court makes a decision on their constitutionality, citizens will be deprived of their rights contrary to public interest.”

But in an affidavit in opposition to summons for a conservatory order, Comfort Mulenga, a deputy chief state advocate in the Attorney General’s chambers, said Article 28 of the constitution guarantees the rights and freedoms of people in Zambia.

Mulenga said the article provides for redress in the High Court in an event that they are violated and it makes no provision for interim orders and the application must be determined before an order was issued.

“The relief being sought by the petitioners to preserve the status quo and prevent any prosecution under the Act has the same effect as granting an injunction against the state which is contrary to the provision of the State proceedings Act,” said Mulenga.

“In the alternative, if the court is persuaded that it has the jurisdiction to grant the conservatory order, the respondents state that the cyber security and Cyber crimes Act does not contravene the constitution in any way.”