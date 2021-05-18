Huawei Advances APAC Tech Ecosystem

Huawei launched its premier Digix Lab in Singapore to empower both partners and developers for the HMS ecosystem.

According to the Huawei Regional spokesman in the Asia Pacific, it is one of the various programs that the company initiated to cultivate a broad tech ecosystem and hasten the digital transformation in the Asia Pacific. Gamers who use their mobiles will have an easy path to accessing the online casino due to the advanced technological upgrades to existing structures.

Singapore is a core technological hub in the Asia Pacific, which made Huawei open the lab at Changi Business Park. The lab is equipped with AR, VR, Core Kits, HMS, and several other open technological capabilities designed to support mid to high-level developers throughout their app development process.

“In the new intelligent era, Huawei aims to build a ‘1+8-N’ all-scenario mobile ecosystem with HMS that empowers developers to innovate as they build their business. The Digix Lab provides a platform to cultivate and equip developers with the necessary app development tools to innovate and advance the future of the digital space.” Said Jay Chen, Huawei Asia Pacific Vice President. He was speaking during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai between 23-25.

To complement the unique Digix Lab, Huawei announced that it would be bringing more local in-demand apps to the Huawei App Gallery to diversify its mobile ecosystem beyond the region.

Going by GlobalData statistics, Asia Pacific will top other regions in adopting 5G technology, with 1.14 billion subscribers, or 65 percent of global 5G subscriptions in less than three years.

By seeking strategic partnerships and joint innovations with customers, the leading tech company works on structures to coordinate 5G communication and market standards to upgrade 5G applications.

A budget of 475 million baht, or approximately $1.5 million, has been set aside to cultivate the 5G ecosystem and support the Bangkok 5G Innovation Center (EIC). There are annual plans by the company to incubate to the tune of 100 local Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and startups to embrace 5G solutions for various vertical sectors in three years in Singapore.

The Thai National Digital Economy and Society Commission Secretary General Mrs. Vunnaporn Dehastin reiterated the value of the launch not only in Thailand but also across Asia Pacific. “This 5G EIC is a sandbox for digital innovations of 5G applications and services across various industries. These innovations will create new business opportunities for SMEs, startups and educational institutions, paving the way to achieve Thailand 4.0 and build the digital hub in the ASEAN region.”

“This goal must be achieved through cooperation between the public and the private sectors, at both domestic and international level. Together, we can overcome the challenges and build a better future.” Said Mrs Dehastin.

Huawei Asia Pacific started its Spark Program in Singapore last year to support deep tech startups by using Machine Learning and Analytics, 5G, Mobile Edge Computing, IoT, and mobile & SaaS applications. So far, more than 500 startups from 75 countries have joined the program as part of the startup ecosystem.

“In the era of ecosystem collaboration, it is more important to manage cooperation than to manage competition. With this in mind, Huawei will continue to increase investment in building a diversified and prosperous ecosystem to build a fully connected, intelligent Asia Pacific.” Concluded Jay Chen.