Luo appointment excites the women movement

THE women’s movement says it is hoping that with Professor Nkandu Luo as PF presidential running mate she can whisper to President Edgar Lungu to consider women for the eight nominated positions.

Speaking when NGOCC went to present a bouquet and six metres of chitenge to her, board chairperson Mary Mulenga bemoaned the low numbers of women that have been adopted by political parties.

“For us, the excitement cannot be described. You can see we are already here within a short space of time. That is how excited we are. We even forgot that the position has changed. She is now running mate so we came running so that we congratulate her. We present a bouquet just to show our excitement,” she said. “For us a woman getting such a high position yet again is something that we need to celebrate. Anything women is a plus for us. So we are grateful to His Excellency but from predecessor Madam Inonge Wina who is still from the women’s movement to another female, very prominent and experienced woman from the women’s movement…”

Mulenga said Prof Luo was actually part of the formation of Tasintha, an organisation that saw the reformation of some women and that was very successful.

“Society for Women and AIDS in Zambia (SWAAZ) as well especially from her medical background and SWAAZ is a member of NGOCC. So this is why we are saying, we have yet been given another woman from the women’s movement and we are very grateful. So you can see the excitement to us the women that at that high level we have maintained,” said Mulenga.

“Going forward, we are hoping that with Professor Luo as running mate she will be able to whisper to His Excellency, the President that when it comes to those eight nominated positions that the women should carry the day at least 50 per cent if not all the eight.”

And receiving the gift on behalf of Prof Luo, Mable Mung’omba said it was pleasing to see the women’s movement as one of the first to go and support her.

“This is a triumph for women,” said Mung’omba.