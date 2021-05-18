PF threats on independent candidates are illegal

The Patriotic Front in Lusaka Province says it will crush all candidates that will decide to contest as independents after being left out from the ruling party adoptions. PF central committee member Paul Moonga says the party will not tolerate frustration from members not adopted.
“…To those who want to cheat themselves, who want to go independent, we shall crush them,” warns Moonga. “Don’t cheat yourself that you can now fight PF, we are too big to be fought by anybody. Anywhere in Zambia you want to make yourself an MP, Independent, you shall be crushed by us. Our system is too big, too strong to be fought by an individual.”
This threat is totally misplaced and unacceptable. It is against the Constitution of our Republic which guarantees people the freedom to associate, hold opinion, and to contest in elections. There is no law that the PF will use to crush their members who choose to stand as Independents after being left out in the adoption process. They will not find any legal backing, not even in the PF constitution.
Just a reminder, Michael Sata founded the PF after being sidelined by Frederick Chiluba for the MMD presidency in 2001. Chiluba left Sata and picked on Levy Mwanawasa as the MMD presidential candidate in that election. Michael left the MMD and formed his own political party, the Patriotic Front which is in government today. He was allowed to exercise his constitutional rights.
Equally, the PF leadership should allow their members who have been left out of the adoption process to contest as Independent candidates; it’s their constitutional right. This is one of the elements of democracy – that people should exercise and enjoy their freedoms. There is therefore no need for the PF to threaten their members for exercising their constitutional rights. If they are not adopted, let them resign from their political parties and be allowed to stand as Independents.
We therefore appeal to the PF leadership in Lusaka to tone down. Let them not overstep legal provisions, otherwise they might attract serious consequences to themselves individually and to the party if any of their members get harmed. We have been a multiparty democracy since 1991, so threats should be a thing of the one-party state era. Threats are synonymous with dictatorship and the failure to reason.
There’s need for those in PF to mature and start respecting divergent views, wishes of both its members and the general public. They can’t continue with politics of vindictiveness, musclemen!
As Maxwell Oteng notes, “In politics, revenge more often than not, becomes the vehicle for damaging an opponent (sometimes) out of personal piques, and for clipping the wings of an opposition party. However, like all human emotions, vindictiveness has its own karma. In effect not only does revenge beget revenge but equally important, revenge can wreak a great deal of emotional toll on parties at both ends of it. […] In politics, the most important oil that greases the wheel of peaceful governance is the public trust, the unspoken sacred bond between a people and their presumptive representative. Wherever the politics of vindictiveness is practiced, it damages the public trust, and this in turn can lead to unnecessary heightened levels of social tensions.”
