These polls are not business as usual says Mulambo

BWEENGWA Constituency PF parliamentary candidate Miyanda Mulambo says this year’s general elections will not be business as usual but an opportunity for politicians to do only the best for the people.

Addressing journalists in Monze on Sunday when he launched his campaign, Mulambo reaffirmed his commitment to liberating people of Bweengwa from the opposition.

“This year’s general elections will not be business as usual but an opportunity for politicians to do only the best for the people,” he said.

Mulambo pledged to conduct a peaceful and issue based campaign adding that any form of violence would not be acceptable.

“My party, PF’s choice of me as its candidate in Bweengwa will not be in vain. I’m here to commit to developmental agenda to uplift people’s livelihood. We will give the race the best shot. People of Bweengwa are fatigued to be in the opposition and now they want change. And I believe I’m the best option,” he said. “I’m not here to just fill in the blanks but to win. I’m not playing try your luck kind of but to win. So the earlier UPND accepts this fact that things have changed the better for everyone.”

Mulambo pledged to focus on plans and successes his party scored especially on agriculture and how to manage water resources.

“I have no other interest apart from people and what they need,” said Mulambo.

And Monze district PF chairman Titus Chiluba said the face of Monze town had changed ever since PF come into power adding that it was a blessed town.

He called for unity among his members.

“Let us love one another for us to have one common goal,” he Mulambo.