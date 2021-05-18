UPND appeals for unity among aspirants

THE United Party for National Development has appealed to aspiring candidates who were not adopted to emulate the strong character exhibited by their colleagues who have decided to support those who will represent the party in the August general elections.

Secretary general Batuke Imenda expressed gratitude to all aspiring candidates who were not adopted but have pledged to rally behind those who have been picked to stand on the party ticket in various positions in the elections.

“This, indeed, is the unity of purpose that has been the hallmark of our great party since it was founded by our first president Mr Anderson Mazoka. Had it not been for unity, discipline, loyalty and patriotism, our party would not have survived 22 years of being in the opposition,” he said. “Over this period, many political parties have been born and died but we have continued to exist because of the common vision we share for a better Zambia in which all citizens will have an equal share of the national cake. We appeal to all other aspiring candidates who were not adopted to emulate the strong character exhibited by their colleagues who have decided to support those who will represent our party in August.”

Imenda said if it were possible, the UPND could have adopted everyone who had applied to stand on the party ticket for the positions of member of parliament, mayor, council chairperson and councillor.

He said the high number of applications received speaks to the ever growing popularity of the party but the only challenge encountered was that the party could only adopt one candidate for each available position.

“We are now less than three months from election day which shall take us into government and we cannot, at this hour, afford to divide ourselves when our prospects look clearer than ever before.

Our appeal to all our loyal and dedicated members is to support our party wholeheartedly as we get closer to removing this failed experimental project of the Patriotic Front (PF) which has brought unprecedented misery on the Zambian people,” he said.

Imenda said as a party in government, the UPND shall ensure all the members who had been left out of the adoption process are made use of as they begin to run the affairs of the country.

“We should not emulate the divisions that are being exhibited by the PF whose unsuccessful candidates have opted to contest the forthcoming elections as independents,” said Imenda. “Confusion has always been the character of President Edgar Lungu’s PF, which is the reason why we must all guard our voters’ cards jealously to kick out this confused lot from the governance of our country on August 12.”