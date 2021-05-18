We are ready for real change, says Aggephrey

UPND and PF cadres crossed paths chanting their slogans peacefully outside the Livingstone nomination centre along Musi-oa-Tunya Road.

And Socialist Party parliamentary candidate Brill Aggephrey says Zambians have been under the oppressive rule of capitalism which has made the poor poorer.

At 12:00 hours while UPND’s parliamentary candidate Rodney Sikumba was filling in his nomination before returning officer Peter Madubeko, PF candidate Namakau Siyanga escorted by hundreds of cadres made their way to the civic centre and camped outside NAPSA’s Musi-oa-Tunya House on the left south bound Musi-oa-Tunya Road lane.

This prompted the UPND cadres to vacate the area near the Auditor General’s office and took a left lane heading north and peacefully crossed each other only separated by a metre-wide island in the middle of the road.

And Aggephrey, in an interview after successfully filing his nomination, said there was need to change the way business was conducted in Livingstone.

“We feel that the people have spoken. We are ready for real change, for a revolution, because since independence we have been under this oppressive rule of capitalists who made the poor poorer and the workers work like donkeys,” Aggephrey said.

He said the SP would take local governance back to the people.

Aggephrey said despite the Zambezi River being 10 kilometres away from the main business centre, water was very expensive for Livingstone residents.

He said the PF had concentrated on building bridges in Lusaka despite the city not having rivers while Livingstone residents are attacked by crocodiles.

Aggephrey said the SP would endeavour to allocate 25 per cent of the national budget to education.

Meanwhile, Philimon Musonda who was left out by the UPND has decided to contest as an independent.

“The UPND adoption is laughable. The people chose me but my adoption was stolen from me and given to someone who is not known on the ground,” said Musonda.

However, Sikumba said he felt energised and excited.

“I feel like my president HH (Hakainde Hichilema) is already in State House. We will go out and campaign door to door,” he said. “We want to bring sanity to leadership. You will see it in the shortest possible time. Livingstone will go back to its old golden times.”

He promised to target youths who make up the largest part of the population.

Sikumba said youths don’t need handouts but jobs.

By press time PF’s Siyanga was being attended to by ECZ officials in the nomination centre.