BINWELL REJECTS PF MONEY…nsalilepo imwe pakuti tuwamye Nkana

“TETI mucite adopt Iris Kaingu and leave out Binwell and still ask him to remain loyal to the party,” frustrated PF supporters in Nkana Constituency have cried out.

Mpundu, the former Kitwe district commissioner and the people’s favourite in Nkana was overlooked in the adoption process as the PF opted to retain incumbent Alexander Chiteme whose fortunes have dwindled in the past five years.

And Mpundu has disclosed that he has rejected the money he has been offered to dissuade him from contesting as an Independent candidate because he wants to die with the people of Nkana instead of going for money.

On Monday, Mpundu dwarfed Chiteme when crowds of all classes, young and old trooped to Mukuba Secondary School in Mindolo where he was filing in his nomination papers.

His filing process took longer than usual, spending over two hours.

But the crowds grew even bigger outside the school gate while the biggest crowd camped at the football grounds waiting to be addressed by the youthful leader.

Old women from nearby Mindolo, St Anthony and Kandabwe townships walked with children on their backs chanting their ‘Mpundu wamukaka’ slogan.

Around 17:15 hours, police vans full of officers in riot gear arrived at the scene with the aim of dispersing them.

But they could only watch as the peaceful crowds continued singing and denouncing the top PF hierarchy for their hand in “ukonaula icipani pakubwesha passenger ku Nkana (destroying the party by bringing back a passenger to Nkana,” in reference to Chiteme.

Around 17:40 hours, Mpundu emerged in the company of his wife, his nomination supporters and security personnel, to the ecstasy of the crowds.

He struggled to freely walk the 100 metre stretch from the school gate to the football grounds as young PF ladies from Parklands emptied packs of Parmalat milk on his head with shouts of “Mpundu wamukaka (milky Mpundu)!” while old women sprinkled white baby powder on him.

“Takwata ne mpiya ishakutupela umwana uyu, akwatafye ubutungulushi bwakwete ba Sata (This child has no money to give us, he just has the kind of leadership [late president Michael] Sata had). This party leadership is not serious at all,” said a young PF lady identified as Lynes clad in Edgar Lungu campaign regalia as her colleagues agreed. ‘’In 2016 we wanted Binwell, they convinced him to step aside for Chiteme who we didn’t even know. We agreed and he (Mpundu) remained loyal to the party. Nomba apa futi bacita adopt Iris Kaingu elo Binwell ati nakabili ashalefye loyal ku party (and now they have adopted Iris Kaingu, but they are saying that Binwell should remain loyal to the party?). What loyalty did Iris give to the party to be adopted? Ifwe twamwishibilefye kuli filyafine fimbi naimwe namufishiba kabili nimwe mulemba (We just knew Iris through other things which you also know because you are the people who write.”

Traffic on the Chibuluma by-pass road came to a virtual standstill as Mpundu’s supporters walked with him to the grounds.

Before he began to address the cheering crowd, Mpundu made a substitute sign using his hands with the crowd going along with whistling and ululations as he began.

But police immediately arrived trying to stop him before a kerfuffle almost ensued between officers and his supporters.

Later police retreated before a physical confrontation blew out of proportion after Mpundu assured them he was merely trying to disperse his supporters peacefully.

“As you start going home, go in peace, don’t engage in violence. If they provoke you don’t retaliate, just go home because my campaign is about issues that are affecting you and me in Nkana,” said Mpundu who spoke in Bemba throughout his address. “Ici nacita lelo nasalapo ukufwa naimwe. (Today I have chosen to die with you). Indalama bampele ninshikana insalilepo imwe pakuti tuwamye Nkana (I have rejected the money they offered me, I have chosen you instead so that we develop Nkana together). Ok, the police say I should go, so I will be coming to your homes to talk about issues you are facing.”

Chiteme had already filed in his nomination papers with a sizeable crowd.

In Kalulushi, former mayor Rashida Mulenga, also sidelined by the PF despite her growing popularity, filed to stand as an independent.

Former Kitwe mayor Christopher Kang’ombe also filed his papers for the Kamfinsa seat on the PF ticket.