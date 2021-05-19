Convention of the People’s foundation for drunkards and thieves church

[By Michael B Munyimba]

Reverend Jojo Gushungo filled his glass and closed the tap of his whiskey ginnery in his bedroom before ghostly sauntering to his church to meet his 20 senior most board members, just an hour before the annual convention.

Glass in hand, he bursts into the church’s auditorium, staggering to take his majestic seat as chairman and board governor. From his trembling hands and scorched lips, it was evident that the constant and endless consumption of alcohol had taken a long toll on the aging and frail clergy, depriving him of both physical and mental stability.

This morning was no ordinary, Jojo was going to taste the loyalty of his senior members in what was to emanate into a frantic cry and tag of war that was going to determine his continued rulership of this mighty church. The reverend was going to make a final plea for total allegiance among his colleagues by convincing them that he was still worthy to lead the church, and that under him, the church had not trailed off its manifesto.

“Before I took rulership of this divine church, it was run by dull sober quarks who relied on soft drinks and coffee for boosting their wisdom and knew nothing about the wisdom that comes from beer and the magnificent role it plays in building and shaping men in wise leaders”, he roared, his coarse voice reverberating with atoms of uncertainty of his threatened future that now seemed to hung in the balance.

Of late, there had been incessant rumours that some segment of the congregation was determined to show him the door on the belief that he, Reverend Jojo himself was not drinking and stealing enough!

“And when I took the lead, I changed the course of history by being the first reverend to actually build my own private whiskey ginneries in both my bedroom and my office,” he went on amidst a loud round of applause from his deacons and stewards in the large room. “We are a new breed of governors, born and bred in the very core of kachasu. And I, as leader of this foundation, have in the last half decade led with shining example of being a visionless drunkard, ardent thief and fake reverend.” ‘Yeah! Yeah! Yeah!’ his members agreed in unison as deafening applauses rumbled across the room.

“Since I took over the church, I can gladly report that we have unanimously managed to swindle our congregants millions of kwacha through forced offerings and tithes. In just half a decade, I have ensured that the few of us in this room have become so filthy rich that the President of Switzerland where we bank our monies is now threatening to report us to the International Court of Justice to answer cases of advanced money laundering and looting of church funds.”

“Point! Point,” the members cried. Meanwhile, the door of the auditorium suddenly flings open and two gentlemen swagger in, pushing two huge trolleys of assorted alcohol beverages which they begin distributing to the deacons and stewards.

“Let’s drink gentlemen, and a toast to profound wisdom!” Gushungo retorts while raising his glass.

In no time, the atmosphere in the room begins to change as the effect of alcohol commences its role of inebriation. And suddenly, deacon Mbewe who has been dozing drunk in his seat falls to the ground with a loud thud. But despite the fall, his beer glass rests firmly in his hand and not a dim spill to the floor. And almost immediately, he flips back onto his seat and sips his glass, his eyes heavy; leaving the auditorium clapping for him happily. “Abakali bakali,” someone shouts with laughter.

Gushungo claps too, then he resumes his speech. “If you recall, just before I assumed this noble position, I made headlines when I diligently swindled an unsuspecting congregant of her K1 million under the pretext that I was going to intercede for her and ask God to get her conceive after years in marriage without a child. And by the time she realised I was a quark, I had gone underground,” he boasted. “Yeah, yeah! we recall, that was true craftsmanship,” the members retorted with envy. Meanwhile, the drinking continues

“For half a decade now, I have drunkenly led this church with what I believe has been a blurred vision, allowing it to spiral down the drain to the doldrums of absolute ruin,’’ he paused only to tremblingly sip his half empty glass of whiskey while the deafening clapping by his followers echoed across the large room. “My life profile has been a testimony of a rogue warrior who, over the years, has risen to paddle this boat to the very bottom of the sea with impunity and great ingenuity; shyly cheating my way through to the pavilions of unmerited honour, grace and power.”

Gushungo roared again with insurmountable vigour: “Before I became leader of this noble congregation of drunks and thieves, I first served as a mere usher in the church before I became a steward and later a deacon. It was while I was a deacon, you will recall, that our synod headquarters recognised my ability to easily swindle congregants while masquerading as a humble and holy spirit – filled son of the Messiah.”

Now there was great ululation among the members. “Now, I called for this small meeting this day, the day of the convention, to remind you my fellow elders of the church not to forget the sacraments and sacrifices I have made for you. Look at how big your bellies have suddenly bulged due to free shawarmas and sausages you have been swallowing that I have been allowing you to steal from congregants! I have made sure that all the monies stolen in this church have always been shared only amongst us few here. I therefore implore you to grant me another mandate to continue being your bona fide leader,’’ he beckoned, staring at his colleagues with imploring eyes.

Suddenly, deacon Mbewe shot up from his seat, his eyes now beaming with both anger and excitement and abruptly appearing sobber. “But reverend, the church manifesto states that anyone who reaches 60 should retire and you will be 105 this…” “Shut up!” another deacon interrupted him, “Reverend Jojo is going nowhere, he’s the only capable drunk to rule us.”

The deacon continued, “No! Deacon Mbewe is right, the church’s constitution ought to be respected, the reverend has to give way for a younger reverend to lead the church…” another deacon said. “Listen you imbeciles, to hell with the constitution, it’s Jojo or no one!”

Now tempers had begun to flare. And soon, everyone was angrily saying something to someone, either in support or against the notion and no one was listening to anyone until Jojo intercepted with a final plea.

“Remember, it was I that taught you how to preach the false gospel. It was I that taught you how to manipulate and entice church donors, how to even silence anyone who questioned our expenditures while we looted the church; even beating and killing anyone who was reluctant to offer tithe which in our church is 70 per cent of their gross income. I coached you on how to seduce, molest and even impregnate good innocent damsels in our choir, at least I deserve your utmost loyalty.” The members clapped vigorously, this Gushungo was indeed a messiah!

In the far distance outside the auditorium, they could hear some voices; a group of people approaching, chanting unintelligible slogans. The sound grew louder and louder, and nearer. Soon, a large crowed assembled at the door of the church’s auditorium. They were waving stones and sticks and metals of all sizes, shouting “Gushungo must go! Gushungo and his cohorts must go! The church wants young, sober people! Gushungo must go!”

Jojo stormed out from the back door, jumped the wall fence…and was never seen again.

