Edgar is wittingly stubborn

It is said that letting go is never easy but it’s always for the best. In the case of Edgar Lungu, there’s no wisdom in such. We repeatedly warned this nation that Edgar doesn’t buck out from any initiative that serves his interests. He’s going to be on the ballot and continue to over-supply his brazen leadership!
It has been evident over the last seven years that this man doesn’t respect the law. Now he has ransacked our Constitution – the lifeline of the Republic has been rendered naked – living it open to all manner of (mis)interpretation.
Since claiming victory in 2016, Edgar has been scheming overtly and covertly, taking advantage of the passive nature of our citizens. In fact, since 2015 when he forced his way into the PF leadership under the mantra of ‘humble leader’, Edgar has cultivated a following for himself that is intolerant and cares less about the law. His reign knows no boundary and where they can’t force their way through ruthlessness and other schemes, they buy their support. They have the resources and the nation is witness to the bonanza perpetrated by this PF administration.
We have never seen a person as destructive as Edgar. Edgar has totally destroyed the independence of our judiciary. He has created a Constitutional Court that is there to do his bidding. And he has not hesitated to threaten and intimidate judges. He openly did this over his third term and got the judgment he wanted. What else can’t this PF do from now on? How do we restore order after this? Which institution can we rely on? None at all!
As Maxwell Oteng noted, “Democracies thrive and sustain on the quality of their institutions, particularly those charged with promoting justice, equality and accountability for all citizens. These institutions, by their very presence and the quality of their work can strengthen the public trust in their government. So, when these institutions give even the slightest appearance that they are being used for their pursuit of…the very fabric of our democracy becomes shaken.”
But what he has done by seeking a third term is a very bad precedent for the nation. We have created a nation in which the law is subordinate to the men in power! Isn’t this lawlessness? There’s no doubt our democracy has been weakened.
Edgar has wittingly breached the Constitution and he has to be punished for this at the right time. Equally, people in the judiciary that have helped him rape our Constitution should be punished when the time comes. They can enjoy their small victory now, but it will not last them a lifetime. Crookedness has a very short lifespan. Zambians will certainly have the last laugh. You can’t just abrogate the Constitution and pretend all is normal!
Edgar is wittingly stubborn. And he thinks he will always prevail!
It is said that letting go is never easy but it’s always for the best. In the case of Edgar Lungu, there’s no wisdom in such. We repeatedly warned this nation that Edgar doesn’t buck out from any initiative that serves his interests. He’s going to be on the ballot and continue to over-supply his brazen leadership!
It has been evident over the last seven years that this man doesn’t respect the law. Now he has ransacked our Constitution – the lifeline of the Republic has been rendered naked – living it open to all manner of (mis)interpretation.
Since claiming victory in 2016, Edgar has been scheming overtly and covertly, taking advantage of the passive nature of our citizens. In fact, since 2015 when he forced his way into the PF leadership under the mantra of ‘humble leader’, Edgar has cultivated a following for himself that is intolerant and cares less about the law. His reign knows no boundary and where they can’t force their way through ruthlessness and other schemes, they buy their support. They have the resources and the nation is witness to the bonanza perpetrated by this PF administration.
We have never seen a person as destructive as Edgar. Edgar has totally destroyed the independence of our judiciary. He has created a Constitutional Court that is there to do his bidding. And he has not hesitated to threaten and intimidate judges. He openly did this over his third term and got the judgment he wanted. What else can’t this PF do from now on? How do we restore order after this? Which institution can we rely on? None at all!
As Maxwell Oteng noted, “Democracies thrive and sustain on the quality of their institutions, particularly those charged with promoting justice, equality and accountability for all citizens. These institutions, by their very presence and the quality of their work can strengthen the public trust in their government. So, when these institutions give even the slightest appearance that they are being used for their pursuit of…the very fabric of our democracy becomes shaken.”
But what he has done by seeking a third term is a very bad precedent for the nation. We have created a nation in which the law is subordinate to the men in power! Isn’t this lawlessness? There’s no doubt our democracy has been weakened.
Edgar has wittingly breached the Constitution and he has to be punished for this at the right time. Equally, people in the judiciary that have helped him rape our Constitution should be punished when the time comes. They can enjoy their small victory now, but it will not last them a lifetime. Crookedness has a very short lifespan. Zambians will certainly have the last laugh. You can’t just abrogate the Constitution and pretend all is normal!
Edgar is wittingly stubborn. And he thinks he will always prevail!