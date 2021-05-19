I’ll wipe out PF from Matero, declares Michelo

MATERO UPND parliamentary candidate Tom Michelo says he will wipe out PF from the constituency with a resounding victory in the August 12 elections.

In an interview, Michelo said the ruling party has not done anything for the people in Matero.

The PF has adopted former Lusaka mayor Miles Sampa for the Matero seat. He served as the area’s member of parliament from 2011 to 2016.

“PF have not done anything for the people of Matero. They have been in power for 10 years, so what will they point at which they have done

for the people in Matero?” Michelo asked. “Nothing at all! They have always lied to the people that if you vote for the ruling party there will be development in the constituency. Where is the development in Matero which has had a ruling party MP since 2011? This bad record will speak against PF on 12th August. And I will wipe out even their bad record; there will be no more talk of PF.”

And Michelo outlined his developmental programme for the constituency, saying people have struggled for too long.

He said Matero deserved better representation and that it was time they tried the UPND.

“One of the major problems in Matero is lack of proper water supply. For decades now, the people of Matero have struggled with this problem, and I have put it as priority in my development agenda,” he said. “Then there is the issue of poor road network. So far there are only a few roads that have been worked on, the majority are still very bad. I will ensure that I push central government to deal with these issues before I finish my first term of office. And the markets need proper set up, not what we have now. Matero people should have a proper market where they can trade from; it’s their right.”

Michelo, who had a red carpet rolled for him as he entered Matero Community Hall to file his nomination, said work had just begun to

sweep the area clean.

“I have just filed in but I don’t feel the usual excitement because I know that there is too much work ahead of us to redeem the people of

Matero in terms of their livelihood. This is just a sign that there is much more work to be done,” he said.

Michelo said his closest rival, Sampa, has already been gauged by the residents of Matero and his return was not only a joke but an insult because during his tenure years back he left an ugly record that stares in their faces.

“They know him, he is not a stranger…people here have not forgotten and will never be taken for granted by job seekers who don’t mean well. We don’t want people who have been in government as a source of livelihood, who have been in government with no record of service to show,” said Michelo. “What he left when he was MP was nothing apart from misery in people’s hearts but this time around the people of Matero have decided, they want new blood. And just a polite reminder to him, in 2016 he was my campaign manager and he handed over the keys to me at

Muchinga grounds. I can assure him that I am not giving him back those keys. And if he enters Matero, it will be probably by accident.”