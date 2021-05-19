It’s painful to be in opposition, Miti warns PF members

ACTING Eastern Province PF chairperson Alexander Miti says it pains to be in opposition.

And Eastern Province UPND chairperson Johabie Mtonga says time has come for people to remove PF which has destroyed the lives of Zambians.

Speaking to PF supporters who escorted Chipata Central PF candidate Amon Jere for nominations, Miti appealed to PF members to conduct peaceful campaigns.

“I want to appeal to our women, the youths and everyone else to take part in these campaigns. Tisamve zokamba zaba opposition ai, opposition imababa. Ibaba opposition and if we are not careful tikhozo ukadabwa nuukalira and it will be too late,” cautioned Miti. “Azimai na azibambo simasankho amasobela ai, nimasankho yakuti tilimbikile chifukwa chakuti ba opposition afuna kuchotsa PF pamupando, kodi muzachivomela? (We should not listen to what the opposition are saying, it pains to be in opposition. It pains to be in opposition and if we are not careful, we can be surprised and cry and it will be too late. Women and men, these are not easy elections, these are elections where we should work hard because the opposition want to remove PF from the seat, are you going to accept)?”

Miti appealed to PF members to be committed to the campaigns and show love among each other.

He said the opposition were doing everything possible to remove PF from power but that the ruling party would never allow them.

And Mtonga, who escorted UPND’s Reuben Mtolo Phiri, said the UPND/MDC alliance was strong enough to dislodge the PF from government.

“This is not like the PF/MMD alliance where others were just used. This is an alliance that needs to help people, we have to bring people together. People of Zambia have suffered and if we were not happy with what we were going through, the time we have been eagerly waiting for has come,” said Mtonga. “If it really pains you in your heart, time has come to remove PF which has destroyed your lives and the lives of your children. This battle to remove the PF is not only for Hakainde Hichilema or hon Mtolo but for all Zambians.”