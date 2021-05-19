OYV commends parties for completing adoption process

THE Operation Young Vote has commended all political parties for finally completing the adoption of their candidates in readiness for the nominations by the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

In a statement yesterday, OYV executive director Guess Nyirenda however said, whereas his organisation notes that the process of candidate adoption at various levels is never an easy undertaking by political parties, they also realise that most of the complications were mainly exacerbated by the malpractices engaged by some aspirants such as corrupting and bribing officials in the structures that are key at their primary levels of elections.

He said apart from such, others vices that seem to have played a role in influencing some of the adoptions OYV witnessed include relationship factors which to some extent may be misconstrued

for nepotism.

“It is our hope that Tasila Lungu’s adoption, which we so much appreciate and applaud in that she is a young person and a female for that matter, was not shrouded in any ‘malpractice’ but that the process of her adoption ensured the summoning and application of level headedness by both the primary level structures and the members of the central committee individually and collectively,” Nyirenda said. “We further hope that President Lungu recused himself and declared conflict of interest to pave way for justice and fairness to prevail in the adoption of Tasila Lungu, his daughter.”

He said if the candidature of Tasila was on merit, then OYV wishes her a very big congratulation and fruitful campaigns in Chawama Constituency.

Nyirenda paid tribute to all political parties that made it a point to adopt young people for the August 12 elections.

He encouraged the adopted young people to work extra hard in their campaigns which they must ensure are devoid of any form of malpractice

but strictly adhere to the electoral laws and rules as stipulated in the Electoral Code of Conduct and any other laws.

“To the young voters who constitute the majority of the voter population on the voters’ roll, including the senior/older voters alike, OYV would like to appeal that serious consideration be given to the young candidates especially those that have demonstrated capacity in their previous positions be it political, academic, community work among others,” said Nyirenda. “It is our conviction at OYV that bringing a lot young people with skill, expertise and experience on board our democratic governance stage, our country will take a progressive and sustainable trajectory.”