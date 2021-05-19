PF Kabwata candidate calls adopted councillors to service

DON’T focus on demarcating illegal plots and only think of your pockets, PF parliamentary candidate for Kabwata Danny Yenga has told adopted councillors in the constituency.

Speaking when he and the councillors were unveiled as the adopted candidates for Kabwata, Yenga thanked President Edgar Lungu and PF secretary general Davies Mwila for giving them the opportunity to sell their candidature.

“I launched my campaign here. I saw it fit to come back and thank you for the support you have rendered so far. Without you (electorate) I’m going to fail. I want to work with you and I’m very happy what we promised in here, at least I have lived to it,” Yenga said.

He urged the electorate to be courteous to former member of parliament Given Lubinda as he pulls back from active politics.

“I’m pleading with the leadership not to insult him. He has left a good legacy in this constituency. Kabwata Constituency yampalume, impalume shafuma kunuma shikali (Kabwata is for real men). Let’s respect Lubinda and continue seeking guidance from him. We need his counsel. Twenty years is a long term and he knows all the corners of the constituency,” Yenga said. “Since Lubinda had lobbied for development the slogan should be to mend the patches.”

He said no stone would be left unturned in improving lives as he will ensure that the lowest person in the community is catered for.

“It is high time our people are counted for and benefit from the resources of the constituency. They should be part of every local contract. I will ensure that there is no hunger in our constituency and good water reticulation,” Yenga said.

“Councillors, these (electorate) are your masters. You are here to serve them not to serve your pockets. Your focus shouldn’t be to demarcate illegal plots. These people want service, health facilities on their door steps. Let’s work for these people.”

He urged the adopted councillors not to think of enriching themselves and to avoid hindering one another as the President wants to see to it that everyone benefits from national resources.

Yenga said using the electorate for personal benefit should come to an end as leaders should focus on bettering the lives of people by 2026 as it was their responsibility to ensure the party manifesto is implemented.

“We have not come to enrich ourselves. It is service to the people. We are here to work. Councillors, let’s help our President to deliver to these people. These people will hold us accountable when we go wrong. We should not cause the party embarrassment. Make sure no one is left out from going to school,” Yenga said.

He indicated that cadres were being sensitised about the effects of violence to ensure they don’t engage in the vice failure to which they would face the wrath of the law.

Yenga said he would embark on door to door campaigns to reduce on voter apathy and ensure he maximises votes for his party.

“This is a new generation. There will be more development. What will differentiate me from other politicians is that I will lobby central government for development and ensure that I work,” said Yenga.

And Kabwata Constituency PF chairman Trevor Ng’andu cautioned the adopted candidates against using voters to improve their standards of living.

“We will tell you off when you go wrong. We will not live on lies, we need to benefit. The party adopted you because they saw that it’s time for you to lead Kabwata. Electorates are celebrating your adoption today, let them celebrate your leadership too. Myself and the constituency leadership will be checking on you,” Ng’andu said.

He further warned against violence during campaigns.

“Cadres, as campaigns intensify avoid engaging in violence. If you try to fight your fellow cadres in the UPND, they will just kill you and the party will move on. Avoid violence. Even when you are provoked do not retaliate,” said Ng’andu.