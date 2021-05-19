We are not a push-over party, declares Kateka

NEW Heritage Party president Chishala Kateka says she is not intimidated at all being the only female presidential candidate in this year’s August 12 vote.

She was the first one to file in her nomination forms at Mulungushi International Conference in Lusaka yesterday.

Kateka’s running mate is Samuel Kasanka.

The duo took oath before Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) chairperson and presidential returning officer justice Esau Chulu, chief electoral officer Kryticous Patrick Nshindano and some commissioners of the Commission.

ECZ secretary/legal counsel Bob Musenga administered the oath on Kateka and Kasanka.

Afterwards, the ECZ staff retreated, for some minutes, to a boardroom where they analysed nomination forms for Kateka and Kasanka.

Once they had come back into the nomination centre, justice Chulu informed Kateka and Kasanka that in accordance with Articles 100 and 110 of the Republican Constitution, he determined that they have been validly nominated as presidential candidate and running mate, respectively, for the forthcoming elections.

Justice Chulu has been telling all validly nominated presidential candidates to appoint an election agent in each constituency and two polling agents at each polling station.

An idyllic Kateka then spoke to a group of journalists.

She expressed excitement about her and Kasanka being validly nominated to contest the forthcoming elections.

Asked about how she felt being in a male-dominated presidential race, Kateka responded that: “most of my life, I have worked in a male dominated world.”

“So, no! I’m not intimidated. As long as we do the right thing, we are in a good space. I’m being supported by a very good team. So, I’m not intimidated at all!” Kateka said.

She described the nomination process as extremely onerous.

“It causes quite a lot of anxiety. It is because of the fact that it’s onerous that you find that the number of parties…I know that many people think there are many parties on the ballot. But because it’s so onerous, the number of [participating] parties would have been even more,” she noted. “What I would like to say about the fact that we have quite a number of parties [participating in this year’s elections] is that it should be an encouragement to Zambians, because it shows that there are so many people who care about our nation. They are trying to do something!”

Kateka continued, saying: “to this end, I would like to recognise all those that have offered themselves, not just in the New Heritage Party, but in all the other parties because they have set themselves out to do the right thing.”

“I think we need to give respect to those political parties and the individuals that have stood up, because they have set themselves to help the Zambian people, and we must give them the respect that is due,” Kateka said. “[There is need] to bring back the pride that we have lost as a nation. We believe that Zambia is capable of so much more than what we have been doing.”

She said the fact that the New Heritage Party managed to come this far and be validly nominated to stand in the August elections shows that: “we are a force to reckon.”

“We are not a push-over party. We have come here not to do politics as usual [but] to change the status quo, to do the right thing and to give hope to Zambians,” said Kateka. “We intend to deliver! The time has come for us to rewrite our future; not to look at doing things the way they have always been done.”

By press time, Economic and Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Kasonde Mwenda was close to presenting his nomination forms to justice Chulu.