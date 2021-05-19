We’ve cowards in Chipata Central resorting to name calling, backstabbing – Zindaba

CHIPATA Central independent candidate Zindaba Soko has threatened to sue those accusing him of being a criminal.

And another independent candidate Donald Tembo says he will endure the attacks from his opponents.

During a media breakfast on Sunday at Eastern Comfort Lodge, Chipata Central PF candidate Amon Jere said some of the independent candidates did not qualify to stand because they had criminal records while others were drawing a government salary without working.

Jere said the position of MP needed genuine and credible people.

Soko and Tembo were among those that applied to stand on PF ticket but decided to go independent after being left out in the adoption.

Asked to comment on Jere’s assertions, Soko who is former Road Transport and Safety Agency chief executive officer said he was cleared by the courts.

In January 2020, Soko and President Edgar Lungu’s former special assistant for press and public relations Amos Chanda were charged with corrupt practices and possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The duo was alleged to have received US $11,000 and US $10,000 respectively from the promoter of speed cameras project, Walid El Nahas, also proprietor of Intelligent Mobility Solutions.

But in May of the same year, the State entered a nolle prosequi in the matter, resulting in the release of both Soko and Chanda.

“I am aware that we have cowards in the constituency who have resorted to name calling and backstabbing as opposed to telling the people of Chipata Central Constituency what they have in terms of development,” he told The Mast. “But you see, those who are saying they are going to resuscitate the cases, let them go to court. All I can advise them is that let’s meet in court. For me to come and file it means that all those allegations were cleared.”

Soko said the Constitution was clear that convicts could not stand for political office until after five years, arguing that he had never been convicted.

“I have never been convicted by any courts of law. And you see, the law also is very protective where I am being called a criminal when I am not a criminal…I think when I am pushed too far, I might actually sue those calling me a criminal for defamation of character,” he warned.

Soko however boasted that he had over 90 per cent chances of scooping the seat.

And Tembo, who is commonly known as DST, said he qualified to contest the elections and that he would endure the pressure.

“I can attest to you that people are very scared. We had one candidate who was saying things about Donald Solomon Tembo. So already you can see that someone is afraid of Donald Solomon Tembo,” he said. “We need to be issue based. We need to tell the people our vision.”

Tembo said he would campaign in a peaceful manner and without character assassination.

He said people of Chipata Central had resolved to vote for a local person.

Tembo said he was confident of scooping the seat because he was a local person who had solutions to peoples’ problems.

“It is not true that I was drawing money from government without working, that is character assassination. You know if I was drawing money and I wasn’t working, the law would have taken its course,” said Tembo. “The PS then Chanda Kasolo wouldn’t have allowed it. So, those are mere speculations and they just want to soil my name. Everything is in place. You can go to District Education Board Secretary’s office, Provincial Education Office and check my files which are still there.”

The 10 candidates who successfully filed in their nominations for Chipata Central seat are Amon Jere (PF), Reuben Mtolo Phiri (UPND), Aaron Zimba (PAC), Doris Mweene (Socialist Party), Danton Ndhlovu (DP), Mercy Mbewe (NAREP).

Independents include Zindaba Soko, Donald Solomon Tembo, Ruth Grand and Jackson Ngoma.