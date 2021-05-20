CAF CONFIDENT OF KAMANGA – KAZABU

FAZ life member Luxon Kazabu says Confederation of African Football (CAF)’s appointment of Andrew Kamanga as its finance committee vice-president shows that the continental body has confidence in Kamanga’s leadership.

CAF on Tuesday announced Kamanga’s appointment as vice-president of the powerful finance committee.

CAF announced a new team that will lead the work of CAF in the standing committees, following a proposal by CAF president Dr Patrice Motsepe to then CAF Emergency Committee, who, in turn, forwarded the names to the executive committee for ratification.

Kamanga will deputise Fouzi Lekjaa, president of FRMF (Moroccan Football Federation) and FIFA Council member.

The FAZ president also sits on the FIFA Audit and Compliance Committee.

In an interview, Kazabu, a former FAZ committee member, said CAF’s move shows how much confidence the football body had in Kananga’s leadership.

“It’s a great development; it makes us proud. For those who mean well for our country, it shows that CAF has got a lot of confidence in the leadership of the Football Association of Zambia. It’s not a small achievement, we are talking about one becoming a CAF finance committee vice-president, a position which is a very sensitive and they can not just put anyone in that position,” he said.

“So I am happy for him and the move by CAF to pick him is a sign of confidence in Kamanga’s leadership.”

Kazabu added that Kamanga would add value in the CAF committee.

“He is corporate world figure, so like he has always conducted himself when it comes to issues of money, he will do the same on that committee and add value because we need those resources to be managed properly, for the benefit of the entire continent,” Kazabu said.

He said Kamanga’s appointment was also an achievement for Zambia as a country.

“So all of those behind him should follow his steps of when you conduct yourself very well, you work well, your efforts won’t go in vain as it will be recognised by some people,” said Kazabu.