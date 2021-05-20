Choose the good and leave out the bad, Bishop Kazhila urges voters

LIFE Gospel Fellowship Ministries Church International in Zambia and Malawi bishop Joseph Kazhila has advised Zambians to scrutinise all candidates, choose the good and leave out the bad.

In an undated message, the Chingola based clergyman noted that on August 12 Zambians would be voting.

He said this year Zambia turns 57 years but down the line, there was nothing to show and pride in.

Bishop Kazhila noted that successive government had come and gone but development had eluded the people and that the cost of living had become unbearable.

“There are no medicines in hospitals, education standards are falling so is commerce and industry, no bursaries, no jobs, businesses are failing, things are not just holding. Why have we found ourselves in this state where we have embraced tribalism, regionalism and hate speeches?” Bishop Kazhila wondered. “One of the reasons is that we have been voting wrongly. How? The bible is very, very clear in Proverbs 29:2 it says when good people are in authority, the people will rejoice. When bad people are in rulership, the people will be mourning. And then the same bible says we reap what we sow.”

He said instead of voting for human beings floated by political parties and independents after scrutiny, people were voting for parties.

He said one could not expect to harvest guavas from a banana tree.

“So when you keep on voting wholesomely for your political parties without scrutinising the people they have floated, this is the very reason we are where we are. So you are voting for good people, bad people, put them in parliament, so they mess up, contaminate and actually the bad contaminate the good and then bad laws are made and then the citizens are victimised and poverty continues and things just keep going wrong,” Bishop Kazhila said. “Why? Because we are the voters who voted wrongly. So as you know the bible says my people are destroyed for lack of knowledge and that since you have rejected knowledge, God says I will reject you also. Blessed is the nation who God is the Lord and a people He has chosen for Himself.”

Bishop Kazhila said since Zambia had been declared a Christian nation, people should follow the Christian dictates.

“From the different political parties, the candidates they have floated, every one of them, whatever colour they are, it could be red, it could be green, pink, yellow…let’s look for the good ones. Who is better than the other among the candidates who are standing as presidents, MPs, as mayors and as council chairpersons?” Bishop Kazhila said. “Who is service oriented? Who has a heart for people? Do we know this candidate very well? What is his background? Such is what helps us make informed decision.”

He advised that as people go to vote, if their party had floated good and bad candidates, people should go for the good and leave out the bad.

He advised people to find other good people in other parties or independents to vote for.

Bishop Kazhila said this was the only way Zambia would have presidents and legislators that would respect the will of the people.

“And they will be doing what we the owners of power are desiring and have demanded…Don’t vote on impulse, don’t vote on rhetoric, vote on substance and you shall only know substance when you scrutinise the candidates,” he said.

Bishop Kazhila advised people that they should not let their political parties dictate or impose a decision on them.

“Five years is a long period where if we are not careful we will be worse off than this five years, which is ending on 12th of August. Icikalipa cumfwa umwine kabili Lesa natupela ishuko ilya kuvota, tuciteko ifya mano (the weight of a load is felt by the one carrying it and God has given us an opportunity to vote. Let’s do a sensible thing) this time around,” said Bishop Kazhila.