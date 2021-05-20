CLRI calls for issued based campaigns

THE Continental Leadership Research Institute (CLRI) says there is a burden of reasonability on people of Zambia to ensure they set the bar of leadership very high and avoid compromising the developmental agenda of the country.

Executive director Mundia Hakoola said CLRI expects issued based campaigns by all political players as campaigns begin.

Hakoola said there were a number of issues that affect the Zambian people that need to be addressed and the Institute expects high level debates from all participating political parties.

“We don’t expect the art of name calling and propaganda that doesn’t address challenges of the Zambian people. This election comes at a time where there is need of leadership that amplifies the aspirations of the citizens and can address the various challenges that the country is facing and politicians that are wasting their energies in name calling should not be entertained by the electorate,” he said.

Hakoola said the quality of leaders that would be ushered in the governance of the country would directly translates to the level of development at different levels and it was important that during campaigns time the electorate should take time to scrutinise the kind of leadership that they consider to put in the governance of the country.

“For instance Article 116 (1) of the Constitution of Zambia provides that, ‘The President shall appoint a prescribed number of members of parliament as ministers.’ This simply means that the calibre of members of parliament who will be elected are potential ministers tasked with not only legislation but policy formulation and implementation,” said Hakoola. “There is, therefore, a burden of reasonability on people of Zambia to ensure that they set the bar of leadership very high and avoid compromising the developmental agenda of a country.”