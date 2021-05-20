Continued portrayal of Imboela as acting NDC president an abuse of justice system – Akafumba

NDC interim leader Josephs Akafumba says the continued portraying of Saboi Imboela as acting party president is a case of a serious abuse of the justice system of Zambia.

In a statement yesterday, Akafumba recalled that for more than two months now the High Court order to stop Chishimba Kambwili, his servants and agents to halt masquerading as NDC official but has been disregarded with impunity.

He said the illegality had continued while the disempowered justices watch hopelessly with no power to enforce the injunction.

“The report in the Diggers Newspaper of May 18, portraying Ms Saboi Imboela as acting NDC president is a case of a serious abuse of the justice system of Zambia and a disregard and demeaning of the orders of the courts of Zambia with impunity,” Akafumba said. “The unjust requirement by the courts that the Courts must be moved to act against injunction breakers is a draw back on the delivery of justice in Zambia. We say so because the injunction has served no purpose so far. The requirement to move the court comes with it’s on bureaucratic challenges rendering

it a costly and futile exercise whose lengthy and cumbersome procedures render justice in Zambia a fairy tale.”

He said there have been dozens of injunction breaches on many media channels to the knowledge of the court that issued the order but Kambwili and Imboela have been on a rampage to disregard court orders.

Akafumba, a lawyer, said the NDC was questioning the supervisory functions of the Law Association of Zambia which lacks monitoring capability to identify their lawyer members who disinform or misinform their clients with regard to interpretation of court judgments.

“We believe that LAZ has both a legal and moral responsibility to call to order LAZ members who erroneously deceive their clients for what

seems to be pecuniary interests,” he said. “It boggles the mind to believe that lawyers who are officers of the court could mislead their clients continuously just to make money. We are therefore calling on LAZ to act on CK and Imboela’s lawyers who have failed in their duty to discipline erring members.”

Akafumba said Zambia desperately need a judicial system that can act without being moved by complainants.

He reiterated to all NDC members that all activities and statements made by Kambwili, Imboela, their servants or agents are contemptuous as the current order of the “stay” has not cancelled the injunction.