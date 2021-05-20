Free, secure internet is critical – Swedish envoy

SWEDISH Ambassador to Zambia Anna Make Hultgard says it is crucial that the internet remains open, free and secure with equal access and inclusiveness for all as well as being guided by the principles of rule of law.

And Germany’s Ambassador to Zambia Ambassador Anne Wagner-Mitchell says it is only through the fair and equal application of the legal and regulatory structure that a level playing field in the physical and cyberspace can be created which should be considered as one of the prerequisites of free and fair elections.

During the Lusaka Internet Forum 2021 organised by Bloggers of Zambia, Ambassador Hultgard said the internet was a natural part of the daily lives of many persons.

She said the impact of the internet and social media had led to citizens being better informed and contributed towards a growing and more independent civil society in many places.

Ambassador Hultgard however said the alarming global trend of a shrinking democratic space was noted not only offline but also online.

She said the access to and free sharing of information on the internet was increasingly restricted around the world and democracy itself was withering under its influence.

Ambassador Hultgard said human rights apply online as well as offline as established through the UN Human Rights Council resolution on internet and human rights led by Sweden.

She said the same human rights, responsibilities and obligations granted upon individuals and states of the physical world must also apply in the digital world.

“Human rights, democracy and the rule of law must be respected and secured by states and are a fundamental prerequisite for all discussions on digital issues, including on cyber security and cyber-crime,” she said. “We must address the digital divides including the gender digital divide that hinder many from enjoying their human rights.”

She said for Sweden, internet governance means a multi-stakeholder system where all stakeholders from governments to industry and civil society were included in developing the common standards of the internet.

Ambassador Hultgard said threats and violence against journalists and media actors online and offline was a growing problem that constitutes a threat to freedom of expression and democracy.

She said as a response to the challenges that democracy was facing on a global level, the Swedish government in 2019 launched a drive for democracy.

Ambassador Hultgard said the initiative was reflected in all areas of Swedish foreign policy, including in its development cooperation and providing support and sustenance wherever democracy can grow and expressing criticism when it is eroded.

“The drive for democracy means that we are working to provide much needed support to democracy’s institutions to its processes and to its defenders,” said Ambassador Hultgard.

Ànd Ambassador Wagner-Mitchell said the internet had probably become the most important medium both for information distribution and public debate.

She said the internet played a very important role in the context of civil liberties like free speech and right to information.

Ambassador Wagner-Mitchell said both regarding the physical and the cyberspace, rules and regulations must be applied equally for the rule of law to prevail.

“Especially in the electoral period it is only through the fair and equal application of the legal and regulatory structure that a ‘level playing field’ in the physical and cyberspace can be created which we should consider as one of the prerequisites of free and fair elections. I believe this is important to note in the current context of Zambia’s upcoming elections,” she said.

She said there were at least two types of problematic online content.

Ambassador Wagner-Mitchell said one involved criminal activities ranging from violations of privacy and personality rights to child pornography, human trafficking, drugs, financial fraud and other organised crime.

She said the second concerns undermining online ethics: publishing falsehoods and spreading gossip and rumours to blackmail, harassment and intimidation, from defamatory and inflammatory remarks to hate speech and incitement to violence.

“Social self-regulation is surely not the answer to all the challenges I mentioned earlier but I would certainly subscribe to the view that the principles of social regulation are one effective way to fight the transgression of ethical boundaries in internet content,” Ambassador Wagner-Mitchell. “I know that there is interesting discussion going on in Zambia concerning self-regulation in the traditional media sector but I believe there is also room for a certain amount of self-regulation in cyber space before government control kicks in.”